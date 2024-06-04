Today's Paper | June 04, 2024

Labour poised for ‘biggest majority’ in 100 years

Atika Rehman Published June 4, 2024 Updated June 4, 2024 08:14am

LONDON: The UK’s Labour Party appears poised for its largest parliamentary majority in a century, it emerged on Monday.

According to a YouGov poll, Labour led by Keir Starmer is set to secure a 194-seat majority, marking the biggest electoral victory since 1924 when Conservative politician Stanley Baldwin triumphed with 208 seats.

This projection, the first from YouGov since the election was called, signals a dramatic shift in the UK’s political landscape.

Labour is expected to win 422 seats, a significant increase of 222 from the 2019 results. This would surpass Tony Blair’s landslide in 1997 and is the highest number of seats Labour has ever won.

The poll indicates a substantial defeat for the Conservative Party, which could drop to just 140 seats, the lowest since their 131 seats in 1906.

YouGov’s polling, which includes over 53,000 interviews in England and Wales and over 5,500 in Scotland, suggests Labour’s vote share would be 42.9 per cent, compared to the Conservatives’ 24.5 per cent.

The potential Labour landslide spells trouble for many high-profile Conservative ministers. The poll suggests that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, among others, are at risk of losing their seats.

Interestingly, in an LSE blog from 2022 researcher and Emeritus Professor in the Department of Gover­nment at the University of Essex Paul Whitely noted that the Conservative vote share consistently appears to be more predictable than that of Labour, suggesting that Labour support is more volatile than Conservative support.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher acquittal
Updated 04 Jun, 2024

Cipher acquittal

Our state, in its desperation to victimise another ex-PM, once again left them looking like more of a hero than they perhaps deserved to be.
China sojourn
04 Jun, 2024

China sojourn

AS the prime minister begins his five-day visit to China today, investment — particularly to reinvigorate the...
Measles resurgence
04 Jun, 2024

Measles resurgence

THE alarming rise in measles cases across Pakistan signals a burgeoning public health crisis that demands immediate...
Large projects again?
Updated 03 Jun, 2024

Large projects again?

Government must focus on debt sustainability by curtailing its spending and mobilising more resources.
Local power
03 Jun, 2024

Local power

A SIGNIFICANT policy paper was recently debated at an HRCP gathering, calling for the constitutional protection of...
Child-friendly courts
03 Jun, 2024

Child-friendly courts

IN a country where the child rights debate has been a belated one, it is heartening to note that a recent Supreme...