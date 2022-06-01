Iran deports over 100 illegal Pakistani immigrants

TAFTAN: The illegal immigrants at a Levies station after being deported from Iran.—Photo by the writer

TAFTAN: Iranian authorities handed over 107 illegal Pakistani immigrants to Lev­ies Force on Tuesday via Rah­dari Gate in Taftan, a border town in Chagai district.

According to official sour­ces, these people had been arrested in different parts of Iran for illegally crossing into that country and not having valid travel documents.

Most of the illegal immigrants were aiming to travel to Turkey and Euro­pean countries via Iran in search of jobs, sources said.

A Levies official told Dawn all the detained people, including nine women and 12 children, were han­ded over to the Federal Inves­tigation Agency for investigation and prosecution.

He said the illegal immigrants included 74 people from Punjab, 24 from Sindh, four from Balochistan, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2022