Iran deports over 100 illegal Pakistani immigrants

TAFTAN: Iranian authorities handed over 107 illegal Pakistani immigrants to Levies Force on Tuesday via Rahdari Gate in Taftan, a border town in Chagai district.
According to official sources, these people had been arrested in different parts of Iran for illegally crossing into that country and not having valid travel documents.
Most of the illegal immigrants were aiming to travel to Turkey and European countries via Iran in search of jobs, sources said.
A Levies official told Dawn all the detained people, including nine women and 12 children, were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency for investigation and prosecution.
He said the illegal immigrants included 74 people from Punjab, 24 from Sindh, four from Balochistan, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2022