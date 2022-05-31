Punjab govt plans unprecedented security if PTI holds another march

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has decided to put in place unprecedented security measures - double to those made during Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ on May 25.

The move came about after former prime minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for a fresh march to Islamabad.

Although it has been decided to put in place “double layer” of heavy freight shipping containers filled with sand and concrete to block the roads leading to Islamabad, the police have been asked to submit their demands for required containers and other tools.

The sources said the sand filled containers will be joined with each other with electric welding and razor wire and will be placed in the surrounding areas.

This time, the sources said, loopholes or mistakes made during the previous long march will not be repeated while taking the security arrangements.

Although the PTI has not announced any date for the fresh long march, the district administration has started confiscating heavy shipping containers to block the roads and streets.

Extra police, tear gas shells and other anti-riot tools will also be sought from the provincial authorities to strengthen security measures.

During the May 25 march, the police had sealed roads at seven major points in the garrison city to prevent the participants from heading towards Islamabad.

In Rawalpindi district, 150 freight shipping containers were placed on different points to seal roads.

Soan Bridge’s both sides were sealed with heavy shipping containers while the road users were advised to use Bahria Town Phase VII route to proceed to Saddar or Peshawar Road.

The Airport Road from Green Garage to Islamabad Expressway and Gulzar-i-Quaid to Aammar Chowk was sealed with shipping containers.

And roads to and from Haider Road turn to Murree Road were also closed. Alternatively, Peshawar Road and Mall Road were open for traffic.

Murree Road from Mareer Chowk to Faizabad was completely closed on both sides while alternatively Gawalmandi, Kamran Chowk and Kutchery Chowk were open.

Likewise, Rawal Road remained closed for traffic from Shaheen Chowk to Murree Road and Double Road was also closed on both sides and traffic was allowed on IJP Road.

Faizabad entrance was completely closed on both sides of Murree Road as extra police personnel were deployed on the alternative routes. But this time, the roads will be closed with a double layer of containers.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022