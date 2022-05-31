DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 31, 2022

Punjab govt plans unprecedented security if PTI holds another march

Mohammad Asghar Published May 31, 2022 - Updated May 31, 2022 09:58am

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has decided to put in place unprecedented security measures - double to those made during Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ on May 25.

The move came about after former prime minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for a fresh march to Islamabad.

Although it has been decided to put in place “double layer” of heavy freight shipping containers filled with sand and concrete to block the roads leading to Islamabad, the police have been asked to submit their demands for required containers and other tools.

The sources said the sand filled containers will be joined with each other with electric welding and razor wire and will be placed in the surrounding areas.

This time, the sources said, loopholes or mistakes made during the previous long march will not be repeated while taking the security arrangements.

Although the PTI has not announced any date for the fresh long march, the district administration has started confiscating heavy shipping containers to block the roads and streets.

Extra police, tear gas shells and other anti-riot tools will also be sought from the provincial authorities to strengthen security measures.

During the May 25 march, the police had sealed roads at seven major points in the garrison city to prevent the participants from heading towards Islamabad.

In Rawalpindi district, 150 freight shipping containers were placed on different points to seal roads.

Soan Bridge’s both sides were sealed with heavy shipping containers while the road users were advised to use Bahria Town Phase VII route to proceed to Saddar or Peshawar Road.

The Airport Road from Green Garage to Islamabad Expressway and Gulzar-i-Quaid to Aammar Chowk was sealed with shipping containers.

And roads to and from Haider Road turn to Murree Road were also closed. Alternatively, Peshawar Road and Mall Road were open for traffic.

Murree Road from Mareer Chowk to Faizabad was completely closed on both sides while alternatively Gawalmandi, Kamran Chowk and Kutchery Chowk were open.

Likewise, Rawal Road remained closed for traffic from Shaheen Chowk to Murree Road and Double Road was also closed on both sides and traffic was allowed on IJP Road.

Faizabad entrance was completely closed on both sides of Murree Road as extra police personnel were deployed on the alternative routes. But this time, the roads will be closed with a double layer of containers.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2022

Azadi March
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahsan
May 31, 2022 10:25am
Imported non democratic, fascist, barbaric government not accepted
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

31 May, 2022

Talking to TTP

If TTP's demands are met, it would amount to a surrender of the state’s authority over parts of the erstwhile tribal belt.
31 May, 2022

Abducted citizens

IT is a bold step; one that seems intended to force a much-needed breakthrough on an issue that has remained a...
31 May, 2022

Tackling polio resurgence

The emergence of as many as six polio cases since April in North Waziristan district, after a hiatus of 15 months,...
Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...