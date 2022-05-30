Omar Ayub seeks registration of case against Rana Sanaullah

TAXILA: Former minister Omar Ayub Khan has submitted an application in Hasanabdal police station on Sunday, seeking registration of case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and police officials for allegedly attempting to take his life.

The PTI leader reached the police station in an ambulance to lodge his application.

As per the application, police had attempted to take his life and tortured him as well as party workers near Kitty Hill. Mr Khan alleged that Rana Sanaullah, inspector general of police, DIG, DIG (operation), DPO and some local officers were involved in the incident.

Talking to reporters, Yousaf Ayub Khan, Mr Khan’s brother, said if the police delayed registration of case, all legal forums would be contacted.

When contacted, district police spokesman confirmed that an application had been received in which the former minister and senior police officials were nominated. He said the application had been sent to the legal branch.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2022