DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 30, 2022

Omar Ayub seeks registration of case against Rana Sanaullah

A Correspondent Published May 30, 2022 - Updated May 30, 2022 09:39am
A combination photo of PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan (L) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — Omar Ayub's Twitter/DawnNewsTV
A combination photo of PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan (L) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — Omar Ayub's Twitter/DawnNewsTV

TAXILA: Former minister Omar Ayub Khan has submitted an application in Hasanabdal police station on Sunday, seeking registration of case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and police officials for allegedly attempting to take his life.

The PTI leader reached the police station in an ambulance to lodge his application.

As per the application, police had attempted to take his life and tortured him as well as party workers near Kitty Hill. Mr Khan alleged that Rana Sanaullah, inspector general of police, DIG, DIG (operation), DPO and some local officers were involved in the incident.

Talking to reporters, Yousaf Ayub Khan, Mr Khan’s brother, said if the police delayed registration of case, all legal forums would be contacted.

When contacted, district police spokesman confirmed that an application had been received in which the former minister and senior police officials were nominated. He said the application had been sent to the legal branch.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ayodhya’s ghosts
Updated 30 May, 2022

Ayodhya’s ghosts

THE demolition of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid in 1992 was an epochal moment in the post-independence history of India....
30 May, 2022

Wheat imports

THAT the lowest price the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, which is out to purchase half a million tonnes of wheat...
30 May, 2022

A moment of joy

IN the midst of a torrid summer, with the political temperature spiking and dark clouds gathering on the economic...
Walking a tightrope
29 May, 2022

Walking a tightrope

The prime minister should be ready to take strict measures where necessary.
29 May, 2022

Twisted notions

THERE is a sickening sense of déjà vu about the crime and, even worse, the certainty that this will not be the ...
29 May, 2022

Hockey disappointment

IN the space of about two hours, the disappointment of a narrow 3-2 loss to Japan turned into sheer anguish for the...