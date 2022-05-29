PM Shehbaz announces Rs1bn development package for Mansehra district

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a Rs1 billion package for Mansehra district which he said would be used to resolve civic issues faced in the district.

He made the announcement while addressing a rally in Mansehra. The premier also announced that students securing top positions in schools, colleges and universities in the district will be given free laptops.

The premier vowed to transform KP into Punjab in terms of development, urging the people to decide whether they wanted to support a man "[famous for] taking U-turns, telling lies and failing to control inflation" or Nawaz Sharif who he said initiated far more development projects during his tenure.

PM Shehbaz said he had to take the decision to raise petrol prices and electricity tariff with a "heavy heart", adding that to alleviate the "pain and sufferings" the government rolled out a subsidy plan for 80 million people.

He accused ex-prime minister Imran Khan for freezing prices of petrol and diesel after learning that his government's exit was imminent. "It was a trap set by him for the upcoming government."

He said he would make Pakistan progressive "despite what Imran has done to the economy".

'Imran urged Nawaz to announce election date,' claims Maryam

Earlier at the same event, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed that Imran had reached out to her father Nawaz Sharif "through his people" and urged him to announce an election date in return for his offer to call off the long march.

"Nawaz Sharif refused it categorically," said Maryam.

Maryam also said the PTI chief was "hiding" in Peshawar due to his fear of arrest. "The man is using all the state resources in the KP for his long march and squandering taxpayers' money."