DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 08, 2022

PM Shehbaz announces Rs2bn development grant for KP's Shangla district

Dawn.comPublished May 7, 2022 - Updated May 8, 2022 10:33pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a gathering in Bisham on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a gathering in Bisham on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a development grant of Rs2 billion for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district to resolve civic and municipal issues related to water and road maintenance.

Addressing a large gathering in Shangla district's Bisham tehsil, he also announced a medical college.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that among other measures, he would make efforts to ensure the completion of the Puran grid station in three months and expedite work on the Bisham-Khwazakhela expressway.

The premier said Punjab would be reducing wheat prices and appealed to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to do so as well. He added that if the chief minister did not reduce the prices, then he would himself "give money for cheaper wheat".

The price of wheat in KP and Punjab would be brought at par over the next few days, he added.

Shehbaz reassured the people that they would have no complaint with his government in regards to wheat supply since it was present in "ample amount". "Only your [provincial] government will have to fairly and transparently distribute it," he added.

He also appealed to the KP chief minister to make medicines and treatment for poor people free in hospitals, otherwise, PM Shehbaz said he would address the issue himself and ensure the free provision of health facilities.

Shehbaz said that if he was given the opportunity then he would ensure free health services in all hospitals of the country.

"People of KP, it is my promise to you that I will rest only after solving your basic issues," he assured.

The prime minister said he would "work day and night" to make KP a great province. He said Pakistan would progress when KP, Sindh and Balochistan developed as well alongside Punjab.

He also called on the people to struggle and strive for the country's progress. The premier said that Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi had offered aid during his recent visits but "begging" would not help revitalise the country.

PM Shehbaz also criticised the PTI government for its performance, lamenting "historic" inflation, accruing of loans worth Rs2.4 trillion, no new hospitals in KP and delay in development projects while taking credit for projects initiated by the PML-N.

Referring to PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz said he did not talk about his government's performance during his recent speeches because "he doesn't have anything [to show]."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (35) Closed
Patriotic
May 07, 2022 07:38pm
Are you making people fool ? Reinvigorate foreign policy and economic policy .
Recommend 0
Captain
May 07, 2022 07:40pm
Many announcements made in past by N League and how many materialised.
Recommend 0
Zakir
May 07, 2022 07:47pm
Heath facilities in Kpk are far better than Punjab.Making new hospital is not achievement rather making existing ones functional is more imp.
Recommend 0
Rami
May 07, 2022 07:48pm
This is not the 90’s announcing fake funds do not make imported gov’t acceptable !
Recommend 0
Asad Shah
May 07, 2022 07:48pm
Good PM
Recommend 0
SMI
May 07, 2022 07:50pm
Give immediate relief to the masses please don't make false promises
Recommend 0
Oneliner
May 07, 2022 08:03pm
The Giant is now at work
Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 07, 2022 08:05pm
Spare us!
Recommend 0
Hasan
May 07, 2022 08:05pm
Health is already free in KP. Is he living under a rock?
Recommend 0
Lost Track
May 07, 2022 09:15pm
Where will the money come from?
Recommend 0
sid ji
May 07, 2022 09:40pm
its called pie in the sky.
Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
May 07, 2022 09:52pm
No point selling clothes.. the whole Noon League is now exposed!!
Recommend 0
Reality
May 07, 2022 09:57pm
Good initiative and firm resolution.
Recommend 0
Inzi
May 07, 2022 10:03pm
Hard to trust imported government
Recommend 0
Asma
May 07, 2022 10:04pm
Ok beggar PM. Where did you get this money from, you are a beggar yourself
Recommend 0
Cactus
May 07, 2022 10:25pm
Mr. Prime Minister, people need infrastructure, not grants.
Recommend 0
Kashif
May 07, 2022 10:28pm
Show the crowd
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
May 07, 2022 10:38pm
Every politician is topi drama, they change topi wherever they go.
Recommend 0
Javed
May 07, 2022 10:49pm
He is trying to undermine support for PTI in KPK, but if it benefits the local population, so be it.
Recommend 0
Shaan
May 07, 2022 11:14pm
This fella is a complete fraud
Recommend 0
overseas_pak
May 07, 2022 11:25pm
Are you returning the looted money? We don't want chori ka pasa. You just need to GO.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 07, 2022 11:47pm
This guy is laughable, he makes outlandish promises and has no shame.
Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
May 07, 2022 11:51pm
US aid is flowing to beggars.
Recommend 0
Shabnam
May 08, 2022 12:26am
Where would the fund come from if you survive till the next budget?
Recommend 0
Ather
May 08, 2022 12:46am
@Muqali Khan, agreed. However, they sound so convincing.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim
May 08, 2022 12:50am
Dawn, where is the report card tracker for SS? You had a MASSIVE one for IK when he was in power!! Is SS not accountable to Pakistan?
Recommend 0
MONIER
May 08, 2022 12:53am
False and same old broken record plays again
Recommend 0
NM
May 08, 2022 01:00am
110% Fraudia. Throw him out ASAP!
Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2022 04:45am
How much commission he will eat from the 2 billion. Past rate was 40%.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2022 05:25am
Election is only answer. Its impartiality is a must.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2022 05:25am
Who pays for his hats?
Recommend 0
Ak
May 08, 2022 07:52am
No harm in announcing. We know it will not be implemented
Recommend 0
Khan
May 08, 2022 09:49am
What happened to projects yiur brother announced after 2013 elections?
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 08, 2022 10:38am
Politicians are normally considered liars but this family has broken all the records.
Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
May 08, 2022 12:46pm
@Zak, 40% will be given to chaprasi while remaining will be transferred to Londo beggar
Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Apolitical or not?
Updated 08 May, 2022

Apolitical or not?

Is he suggesting that he was denied the support of the country’s spy chief in the midst of a foreign conspiracy?
08 May, 2022

Wheat crisis

THE looming wheat supply gap in the country now appears all set to morph into a full-blown crisis over the coming...
08 May, 2022

Curbs on Afghan women

ANYONE who thought that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan would tread with caution after being accused of human...
Updated 07 May, 2022

IHK constituencies

Any electoral exercise based on flawed constituencies in the valley will seriously lack legitimacy.
07 May, 2022

Growing hunger

FOOD insecurity is a significant and persistent problem in Pakistan, with millions of poor to low- and middle-income...
07 May, 2022

In a bind

THE new government’s bumbling efforts to articulate a strong counter-narrative to Imran Khan’s blistering...