Lahore schools functioning in summer vacation to be fined

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department (SED) on Saturday directed the district education authority (DEA) to take action against the schools that will be found functioning during the summer vacation.

Earlier, the department had announced the summer vacation in all public and private schools of the province from June 1 to July 31st.

Following the orders, the Lahore DEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pervaiz Akhtar has constituted five teams to conduct raids in different areas of the city and take action against the public and private schools operating during the summer vacation.

These teams will start monitoring the schools from June 1 and submit daily reports to the CEO office.

The teams could impose Rs50,000 fine on the school carrying out curricular and extracurricular activities in their schools during the summer vacation, the CEO said.

The CEO said warnings would be issued to the administrations of all the public and private schools to close curricular and extracurricular activities, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

BISE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Saturday announced that the matriculation (Class X) Pakistan Studies paper will be conducted on June 11.

Earlier, the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) had postponed the matriculation annual examination 2022 in the province owing to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf country-wide protests and the law and order situation in Punjab on May 25.

According to a notification, “The postponed paper of Pakistan Studies Part-II (10th of Secondary School Certificate) Annual Examination 2022 will be held on June 11 (Saturday) in both first and second groups within the territorial jurisdiction of BISE Lahore.”

It further states: “The candidates have to arrive at their allotted examination centres half an hour before the paper time i.e. 8am for the first group and 1pm for the second group.”

As many as 266,190 Grade IX students are appearing in the annual examinations being held at 759 centres of the city from May 26.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022