Two Chinese working on CPEC receive burn injuries

ISLAMABAD: Two Chinese working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) sustained critical burn injuries in a fire incident here on Saturday, police said.

They were identified as Zhang Haihong and Jiang Nan, working with China Energy Engineering Group North III Electric Power Company Limited at CPEC, they said, adding that both were residing in a guesthouse for Chinese at F-7/1 where 15 more Chinese and 10 Pakistani as servants are residing.

The fire erupted in the room of the two injured when they were taking meal there, the police said, adding the fire spread quickly and engulfed the room and as a result the two foreigners trapped in the flames.

The fire further spread to adjacent areas of the room, the police said, adding that shortly after getting the information the rescue team, including firefighters and police, reached there and got the guest house and nearby houses vacated and started the rescue work.

The fire was extinguished and the injured were shifted to hospital for medical assistance, they said, adding that both are kept at the Burn Center of the Pims under observation of doctors as their condition is critical.

Preliminarily findings suggested that the fire erupted due to gas leakage from Air Conditioner and short circuit, they said adding that as a result the compressor of the AC was bust and the fire spread in the room and burnt two beds, two table and a chair, a cupboard, the AC, ceiling and curtains.

A report over the incident was registered in the daily diary of the Kohsar police station and further investigation was in progress, they added.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022