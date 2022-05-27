DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2022

Instagram down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Reuters Published May 27, 2022 - Updated May 27, 2022 10:50am

Meta Platforms Inc's image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

According to the website, 84 per cent of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.

Meta Platforms said it was working on the issues. “We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram,” Meta said in a statement.

“We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage in October last year, impacting hundreds of millions of people.

In an apologetic blog post, the vice president of infrastructure at Meta, then known as Facebook, Santosh Janar­dhan, said that “configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

27 May, 2022

After the march

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan either ‘ran away’ from Islamabad or made a temporary, strategic retreat. It...
A tough decision
Updated 27 May, 2022

A tough decision

Decision to raise fuel prices will remove a major hitch of concluding a staff-level agreement with IMF.
27 May, 2022

Xinjiang files

QUESTIONS about the status of the Muslim Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang autonomous region often arise, with...
Dark days
Updated 26 May, 2022

Dark days

The PTI, on its part, does not seem to have been prepared to face such a large deployment of state machinery.
26 May, 2022

No room for dissent

WHILE political turmoil roils the land, a number of incidents over the past few days have demonstrated that though...
26 May, 2022

Harassing passengers

REPORTS of the confiscation of personal items from passengers’ private luggage by customs officials at Karachi’s...