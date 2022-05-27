DAWN.COM Logo

May 27, 2022

Containers being removed from Pindi roads

Mohammad Asghar Published May 27, 2022 - Updated May 27, 2022 09:04am

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi administration on Thursday began removing freight containers from highways of Rawalpindi district and downtown city areas.

“All diversions and sealing points are being opened,” spokesman for the City Traffic Police said.

He said that containers have been removed from Old Airport Road and traffic has been restored. Containers are being removed from both sides of the Soan Bridge, said the spokesman.

Furthermore, diversion from Haider Road Turn and Mereer Chowk had been removed and opened for traffic.

Containers and other blockade were also removed from Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road, said the traffic police.

Diversions have also been removed from Committee Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Sixth Road and Double Road.

The spokesman said that Murree Road has been opened for all kinds of traffic.

However, the heavy shipping containers are still lying on Murree Road (Faizabad) making it difficult for the road users as long queues of vehicles could be seen there.

Motorists and even motorcyclists were complaining of difficulties in their movement due to the container as a narrow space is left for vehicles to pass through.

One of the office goers said that there was a long queue of vehicles on Murree Road Faizabad due to the container still lying there.

He said: “Someone should give a wakeup call to the district administration to clear the road by removing the container as people are facing difficulty in moving on a hot summer day.”

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2022

