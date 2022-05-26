DAWN.COM Logo

Govt moves SC for contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

Haseeb Bhatti Published May 26, 2022 - Updated May 26, 2022 11:21am
PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan waves to supporters during the Azadi March protest in Islamabad on Thursday. — AFP
PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan waves to supporters during the Azadi March protest in Islamabad on Thursday. — AFP

The federal government filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking contempt proceedings against PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for "violating" the apex court's order to hold negotiations in connection with his party's Azadi March.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court ordered the federal government and the PTI to constitute respective negotiating committees and meet at 10pm on Wednesday to finalise modalities for a peaceful and safe conduct of the party's long march to the capital. The committees were to meet at the Islamabad chief commissioner's office.

However, negotiations were not held as both sides claimed the other had not shown up.

The petition, filed by Attorney-General Ashtar Ausaf, will be heard by a five-member bench of the SC at 11:30am. The same bench will also resume hearing a petition filed by Islamabad High Court Bar Association president Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen that sought removal of blockades set up to stop the PTI's Azadi March.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran had "misled" the Supreme Court by taking permission for holding the rally at a specific place in the capital (sector H-9) but later announcing it would be held at D-Chowk.

"Imran kept defying the SC orders and committing contempt of court from his container all night," he added.

Sanaullah called on the apex court to give clear directions for establishing the writ of the state and the Constitution so the "chaotic group" could be expelled from Islamabad.

The SC's order on Wednesday came on Shaheen's petition which was heard by a three-judge bench consisting of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The authorities were also told to release the PTI workers and supporters arrested in the last 48 hours but not involved or accused in any heinous crime. The court also restrained the authorities from midnight raids at residences, offices and private properties for rounding up PTI workers till further orders.

Federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar and Ayaz Sadiq, in a press conference held later on Wednesday, claimed that the PTI team did not negotiate with the government.

However, PTI leader Babar Awan on his part claimed he had reached the chief commissioner's office at exactly 10pm but found no one from the other side there. He said he had then left the venue, as he could not wait for the other team.

Sources in the capital administration told Dawn the PTI leadership was displeased over the arrests of its leaders, including two who were supposed to be part of the negotiating team.

The PTI negotiating committee consisted of Babar Awan, Aamir Kiani, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry and Ali Awan. Similarly, the government side was represented by former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ayaz Sadiq, Faisal Sabzwari, Asad Mahmood, Azam Nazir Tarar, Agha Jan and Khalid Magsi.

