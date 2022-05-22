Sindh, Chinese officials agree to evolve foolproof security mechanism

KARACHI: The Sindh government and Chinese security authorities have agreed to work together to evolve a foolproof security mechanism for the Chinese working in CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province.

This emerged on Saturday in a meeting between Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and External Security Commissioner in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Cheng Gouping along with their respective teams.

The chief secretary was assisted by Acting IGP Kamran Fazal, Home Secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Magnejo, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, AIG Special Branch Javed Odho, AIG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas, Rangers Colonel Nasrum Minullah, Special Secretary to the CM Rahim Shaikh and others.

The Chinese delegation members included Defence Attaché Yang Yang, Deputy DG CTD State Security of China Zhou Shanwu, Consular Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Daxue, Deputy DG International Cooperation (Public Security) Li Yuhong, Director Administration Chinese Embassy Sun Mingji, Deputy Director Asian Affairs Wei Guo and others.

Ways to ensure protection for all Chinese working in province discussed

The meeting, in the backdrop of the Karachi University incidents, agreed to work out a comprehensive plan to provide security to the Chinese nationals working in non-CPEC projects, on the pattern of CPEC-related projects security system.

The meeting was told that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already directed provincial police to conduct a security audit of the institutions/organisation where Chinese were working under private arrangements.

It was informed that the home department was collecting the data of all the Chinese working in the province so that they could be brought under the security cover.

For the purpose, the visiting delegation was also urged to help the provincial government in developing a comprehensive database, for which the delegation assured their full cooperation to Sindh government.

The chief secretary, on behalf of the chief minister, offered the Chinese delegation that their proposals, if any, for the foolproof security of Chinese nationals working in Sindh would also be incorporated in the new security plan being worked out on national and provincial levels.

He told the visiting delegation that the federal government had convened a meeting of all provincial governments in Islamabad to discuss security of all the Chinese working in different province of the country next week.

The Chinese delegation was also briefed on the progress made so far in the Karachi University incident. It was told that the day-to-day progress of the investigation was being shared with the focal person nominated by the Chinese authorities. The delegation offered to strengthen provincial police by providing them important equipment and gadgets used for investigation and other policing purposes.

The chief secretary thanked the Chinese government for its support.

The Chinese delegation thanked CM Syed Murad Ali Shah for visiting the Chinese consulate just after the KU incident and offering his condolences for the departed souls. The CM had also attended the last rites and memorial services held at the consulate.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2022