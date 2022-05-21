Dr Akbar Nasir Khan appointed new Islamabad IGP

The government on Saturday appointed Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as the new inspector general of police (IGP) for the federal capital, replacing Mohammad Ahsan Younas.

"Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and till further orders," a notification from the Establishment Division stated.

In another notification, the Establishment Division stated that Khan's predecessor Younas, who served in the role for less than six months, was transferred to Punjab.

Younas had been appointed as the Islamabad IGP — the capital's second police chief in less than a year — in December 2021 by the then PTI government.

Younas' successor, Dr Khan, is a graduate of Harvard Kennedy School and was previously working as DG Nacta Monitoring, Evaluation and Capacity Building. His earlier work includes National Internal Security Policy of Pakistan and establishment of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Faisal, a BS-19 officer in Islamabad police was transferred to Punjab while Lt commander (retd) Yasir Afridi, another BS-19 officer, was transferred from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to ICT Police.

Earlier this week, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar (a grade-22 officer) was removed from the post of inspector general of Sindh Police and Dr Kamran Fazal (a grade-21 officer) was appointed as the acting police chief of the province.