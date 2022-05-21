DAWN.COM Logo

Two Spanish nationals killed in Gujrat village over husbands’ visa issue

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 21, 2022 - Updated May 21, 2022 12:17pm

GUJRAT: Two Spanish national sisters of Pakistani origin have been murdered by their paternal uncle in village Nathia of Gulliana police precincts for failing to take their husbands to Spain.

Arooj Abbas and Aneesa Abbas, aged between 21 and 23, were married to their cousins in Pakistan more than a year ago but they were unable to get their respective husbands visas to settle with them in Spain.

Their in-laws suspected that they had intentionally delayed the procedure for their husbands’ visas.

Initial investigation, shared by police sources, suggested that both the sisters had not been happy with their marriages. Their family managed to bring them back to Pakistan a couple of days ago.

On Friday, both the sisters were found killed in their house. They were severely tortured before being shot dead.

Gujrat District Police Officer Ataur Rehman, Kharian DSP and others reached the spot whereas a team of forensic experts collected forensic evidence from the crime scene. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Police said the women were killed by their paternal uncle who was also the father-in-law of one of them. However, nobody registered a case yet. The DPO said police had started conducting raids to arrest the suspects involved in the case.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2022

Violence against women
Pakistan

