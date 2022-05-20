Country’s sovereignty facing challenges, claims Pervez Khattak

HARIPUR: Former federal minister and provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Pervez Khattak has said that struggle has become imperative for the entire nation to make Pakistan a real welfare state.

He was addressing PTI workers convention in Kangra here on Thursday evening. The convention was organised by local leadership of PTI.

Mr Khattak said that the ‘imported’ government pushed the entire nation under the burden of foreign debts and price hike. He said that some government functionaries were staying in Doha to obtain more foreign loans.

“It would prove disastrous for the already fast deteriorating national economy. Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif are responsible for the present economic crisis,” he said. He accused the leaders of the ruling parties of getting costly loans.

PTI leader says party making a struggle for welfare state

The former minister said that sovereignty of country was facing challenges owing to absence of honest leadership at the helm of affairs. He said that interests of country were at stake and situation would continue to worsen if early general elections were not held.

He claimed that people were ready to launch struggle for real independence of the country on the call of PTI chief Imran Khan. He said that people knew that the Islamabad march would usher in a new era of liberation from the ‘American slavery’ once and for all.

Mr Khattak said that Imran Khan was bringing a revolution and those, who conspired and sent his government packing at the behest of Americans, realised that the entire nation was supporting him.

Former federal minister Omar Ayub Khan, former MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon and Saleh Mohammad Khan, MPAs Akbar Ayub and Babar Slaeem Swati, Provincial Irrigation Minister Arshad Ayub, Dr Hasnain Raza also spoke on the occasion.

KILLED: A woman and her son were shot dead over a marriage dispute in Jandiyal area of Khanpur, police said here on Thursday.

Mohammad Shafiq told police that his son Hassan and the daughter of Mazhar were in love with each other and wanted to solemnise court marriage. He said that his wife Shamim Akhtar and sons Mohammad Ali and Hassan Ali went to Mazhar’s home with marriage proposal to save honour of both the families.

He that Mazhar and his two brothers Abdul Qayum and Abdul Waheed got infuriated over the proposal and killed Shamim Akhtar and her son Mohammad Ali on the spot. However Hassan Ali managed to escape.

