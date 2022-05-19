Foreign terror cells active in Balochistan: official

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government revealed on Wednesday that cells operating from the Gulf region and Europe were sponsoring terrorist networks in the province, especially by recruiting women.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a woman named Noor Jehan and her accomplice during an operation in Turbat on Monday.

The spokesperson said it had been revealed that anti-state elements were operating from abroad, not only to sponsor subversive activities in Pakistan but also to train terrorists and supervise terror acts in the country.

Ms Shah said Noor Jehan had revealed during investigation that she and her accomplice were paid members of the Majeed Brigade, a lethal guerilla cell of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army. They were arrested by the CTD Makran Range after a tipoff from intelligence units.

A suicide jacket, six hand grenades, Kalashnikov rifles and explosive material were recovered from them during the raid.

The spokesperson said an FIR was filed against the accused while a court had granted her seven-day remand.

“The arrested woman has made revelations regarding the BLA activities and the wife of one Aslam alias Uccho was training women to become terrorists,” the spokesperson said, adding: “Aslam alias Uccho has already been killed and now his wife Yasmeen is training women to become terrorists.”

She said Noor Jehan had revealed the names of Waheeda, Fehmida and Hameeda, who were part of the BLA network and were trained for suicide bombing.

She said that foreign hands were involved in the recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan. “Terrorist attacks are being carried out at the behest of some people in the United Kingdom and others residing in Gulf countries.”

“India and its intelligence agency RAW want to destabilise Pakistan. Some other countries are also willing to destabilise Pakistan,” Ms Shah said.

“Those who care for the cause of Balochistan should return home to truly serve the people here,” she said. “Real Baloch cannot use their women for terror attacks.”

