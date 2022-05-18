TTP commander arrested in Swat raid

SWAT: The Kanju police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a local commander of the banned Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Swat chapter, namely Ahmad Ali Shah alias Naddar Mullah.

The police said he was arrested during a raid on a house.

The terrorist was booked under the provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act for speaking against the security forces on an illegally-run FM radio, keeping explosives and attacking the forces’ personnel.

The terrorist belongs to Shahpur area of Shangla, and resided in Bara Bandai village of Kabal tehsil during the insurgency.

He was known for making fiery speeches and sermons broadcast on FM radio during the Swat insurgency from 2007 to 2009.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2022