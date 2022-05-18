Revised alignment of Malir Expressway approved

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday approved some changes proposed by the local government department in the alignment of the Malir Expressway project.

At the 36th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Board, officials proposed “minor” changes in the alignment of the Malir Expressway in Gadap and Memon Goth areas.

CM Shah was informed that the changes were aimed at improving hydrology and engineering design of the project.

The officials said the change in alignment would require only 10.3 acres of private land instead of 148 acres and save Rs3 billion in land acquisition.

They said that earlier 204 houses were affected but now no house would be affected.

The meeting also reviewed several projects, including safety and security of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, regional blood centre projects, clean blood supply to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Jhirk Malla Bridge Link Road project, Karachi-Thatta Dual Carriageway.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2022