DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2022

Revised alignment of Malir Expressway approved

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 18, 2022 - Updated May 18, 2022 09:01am
A map showing the proposed route of the Malir Expressway. — Photo courtesy: Malir Expressway EIA report
A map showing the proposed route of the Malir Expressway. — Photo courtesy: Malir Expressway EIA report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday approved some changes proposed by the local government department in the alignment of the Malir Expressway project.

At the 36th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Board, officials proposed “minor” changes in the alignment of the Malir Expressway in Gadap and Memon Goth areas.

CM Shah was informed that the changes were aimed at improving hydrology and engineering design of the project.

The officials said the change in alignment would require only 10.3 acres of private land instead of 148 acres and save Rs3 billion in land acquisition.

They said that earlier 204 houses were affected but now no house would be affected.

The meeting also reviewed several projects, including safety and security of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, regional blood centre projects, clean blood supply to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Jhirk Malla Bridge Link Road project, Karachi-Thatta Dual Carriageway.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 May, 2022

SC on defections

THE judgement is monumental and will significantly influence Pakistani politics for years to come. After a nearly...
18 May, 2022

Karachi blast

THE frequency of urban terrorism incidents over the past few weeks in Karachi should send alarm bells ringing within...
18 May, 2022

Threats to Imran Khan

IT seems there is never a dull moment in Imran Khan’s life. First, it was a cabal of local and international...
Updated 17 May, 2022

Buyer’s remorse

It is strange to hear senior PML-N leaders lamenting the subsidies, yet not even coming up with a subsidy rationalisation plan.
17 May, 2022

Sikh traders’ killing

THE brutal murder of two Sikh traders in the outskirts of Peshawar on Sunday illustrates the vulnerability of...
17 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

REPORTS of rising cases of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea in several areas are raising the spectre of a public...