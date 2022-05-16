Minor boy murdered after sexual assault in Quaidabad

KARACHI: An eight-year-old boy was raped and murdered in Quaidabad early on Sunday morning, police and hospital officials said.

Additional police surgeon Summaiya Syed at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre said the body of the body with multiple bruises on the face and chest was brought at the hospital early on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination of the body was carried out at 3am. His throat was cut with a blade, which was found on the body, she added.

The doctor said that initial examination suggested that the boy was raped.

The police said the body was recovered from the library of a private school in Umar Marvi Goth off National Highway.

The incident angered area people, who protested on the highway against the rape and murder of the minor boy.

The police claimed to have arrested one suspect.

Suspected mugger killed in Gulshan ‘encounter’

A suspected robber was shot dead and another arrested in an alleged encounter in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday, police said.

Area SHO Ashraf Jogi said that two armed muggers snatched a cell phone from a man and a motorbike from another in Block-6 near Disco Bakery at around 8am. They were fleeing when a police patrol challenged them.

In an ensuing exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects, later identified as Faheem Fazal, 22, was killed and his accomplice, Amjad Nisar, 22, was arrested.

The police recovered two TT pistols, snatched motorbike and cell phone from their possession.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

The SHO said that they had past criminal record at the PIB and Aziz Bhatti police stations.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2022