Today's Paper | May 13, 2022

At least 12 killed, 8 injured as truck collides with two passenger vans in Gujranwala

Iqbal MirzaPublished May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 10:30am

At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured when a "speeding" dump truck collided with two passenger vans — one after the other — on Hafizabad Road near Gujranwala's Kot Ladha area on Friday morning, police said.

According to Saddar SP Usman Tipu, who reached the site of the accident in the aftermath, the vans were carrying passengers travelling from Sargodha to Gujranwala.

They were returning to Gujranwala after visiting a shrine in Sargodha, he said.

Tipu added that the injured passengers were shifted to Hafizabad and Gujranwala district headquarter hospitals.

The SP said preliminary information about the accident revealed that the speeding dump truck collided with two passenger vans one after the other.

"The driver of the truck fled after the accident," he added.

