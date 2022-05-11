DAWN.COM Logo

15 killed, 6 injured in van-truck collision on Indus Highway between Jamshoro and Manjhand

Mohammad Hussain Khan | Imtiaz AliPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 07:42pm

Fifteen people were killed and six injured on Wednesday when a van collided head on with a truck on a section of the Indus Highway near Sann.

According to Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fariduddin Mustafa, the tragedy occurred on a section of the Indus Highway (Jamshoro-Manjhand) where development work on two lanes of the highway was delayed by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

He said work on the portion was delayed due to the contractor being blacklisted and the NHA was said to be in the process of going for re-tendering.

The accident took place near Shah Awais turning point on the highway. The truck was returning from a coal mine and heading for Sehwan when it came in contact with the van coming from Kandiaro and going to Karachi.

The DC said the deceased and injured belonged to the Solangi and Kalhoro tribes, adding that they were workers of a salt factory in Sher Shah, Karachi.

Following the accident, police officers and local administration rushed to the site. Edhi volunteers moved the injured to hospitals in Manjhand and Khanote. Some were also brought to Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro.

Meanwhile, the deceased were sent to Taluka Hospital Manjhand and subsequently dispatched to their hometowns.

According to a list shared by the district administration, Asif (35), Saeed Ahmed (40), Ashique (25), Waqeel (30), Mashooq (30), Altaf (35), Rahib (33), Shafique, Sajid (32), Shakeel (29), Sikandar, an unidentified woman and three unidentified men were among the deceased.

The injured included Mashooq (30), Pathan (35), Allah Obhayo, Saffar, Shabbir and Ehsan — all residents of Kandiaro.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed regret over the incident and instructed Hyderabad's commissioner, deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to extend all possible cooperation to the bereaved families.

"The injured should be rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Steps should be taken to send the bodies of the deceased to their [native] areas," the chief minister said, adding that doctors should be called from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences if need be.

Sarang Abbasi
May 11, 2022 05:57pm
Tragic loss of Life
