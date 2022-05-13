DAWN.COM Logo

ANP seeks probe into May 12 Karachi mayhem

Bureau ReportPublished May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 09:31am

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has demanded a transparent inquiry into the killing of over 50 people in May 12, 2007, mayhem in Karachi to award punishment to the accused persons and provide justice to families of the victims.

ANP central president Asfandyar Wali Khan said in a statement here on Thursday that May 12, 2007, would be remembered as a ‘black day’ because innocent people were killed in parts of Karachi to stop former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry from attending a reception hosted by the High Court Bar Association.

Paying rich tribute to the May 12 martyrs, Mr Khan said that almost 15 years had lapsed, but no concrete action had been taken at least to conduct a proper inquiry into the ugly incident in order to apprehend and punish the culprits to the satisfaction of affected people.

“Had the culprits involved in the brutal murder of people and violation of Constitution been punished, the lives of thousands of citizens could have been saved who became victims of lawlessness for the last several years after 2007 merely due to non-punishment of the culprits of May 12 mayhem,” he said.

The ANP chief said the former chief justice was reinstated due to struggle of people from different walks of life, but he (Iftikhar Chaudhry) did not play his role to award punishment to the culprits involved in the incident.

He said in case such elements were not punished they could become a threat to the country. He said the people had rendered sacrifices for restoration of democracy and rule of law in the country.

He said his party would leave no stone unturned for maintenance of peace, strengthening of democracy, upholding of parliament and protection of Constitution.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2022

