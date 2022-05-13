DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh health dept declares heatwave emergency

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 09:40am

KARACHI: The provincial health department on Thursday declared province-wide heat wave emergency at all healthcare facilities, directing officials to remain prepared for any untoward situation.

The step was decided at a meeting held to take stock of the situation following met department’s advisory on the heatwave affecting the country.

“The department has established a control room at the provincial level and outlined a set of procedure that will be followed throughout the province,” the health department stated in a press release.

Health facilities, it added, had been directed to set up special wards equipped with all necessary facilities including back-up system for electric supplies for the management of heatstroke cases.

“The staff has been barred from taking leave or remain absent during the heatwave emergency. Deployment of healthcare staff will commence as per requirement of the areas most affected by the heatwave.”

“Mass awareness campaigns are under way to ensure that people are well aware of the precautionary measures in this weather. Daily reporting as well as routine ambulance service for emergencies will also be available during the heatwave,” the statement said.

The met department in its advisory released on Thursday stated that Karachi’s temperature may rise to 38-40°C on May 13-14. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 37.2°C.

In other parts of Sindh, the maximum temperature recorded was 49.5°C in Jacobabad, 48°C in Moenjodaro, Dadu and Larkana, 46.5°C in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Rohri, 45.5°C in Mithi and Padidan, 45°C in Sakran, 44.5°C in Hyderabad and Chhor, 43.5°C in Tandojam, 42.5°C in Mirpurkhas and 41.5°C in Badin.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2022

