DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 13, 2022

Punjab faces 68pc irrigation water shortage

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 10:02am

LAHORE: The irrigation system in Punjab faces up to 68 per cent water shortage while the overall system is suffering from 53pc deficiency as it is receiving 39,604 cusecs of water against the requirement of 84,517 cusecs.

An official of the Irrigation Department says the requirement of water at Panjnad Barrage is 14,650 cusecs but it is getting only 4,642 cusecs of the commodity, a shortage of 68pc. He says Taunsa Barrage needs 21,500 cusecs of water but it is being supplied 61pc less water – 8,404 cusecs.

He says Lower Bahawal Canal requires 5,062 cusecs of water but only 1,800 cusecs of water is being released into it and thus a shortage of 65pc.

The Mailsi Canal for Lodhran district needs 4,505 cusecs of water against the present 56pc less supplies of just 1,962 cusecs, the official says.

The canals emanating from Sulemanki Barrage need 13,300 cusecs of water but these are being supplied 51pc less water, 6,506 cusecs, he adds.

Likewise, Trimmu Barrage requires 16,700 cusecs to feed its canals, however, only 10,700 cusecs are being released into it, a shortage of 36pc.

The official says the water shortage at Islam Barrage is recorded as 45pc and at Head Balloki at 36pc.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 13 May, 2022

Cold feet

Tough decisions need to be taken immediately to protect millions, who will ultimately foot the bill for further indecision.
13 May, 2022

India trade ties

THE appointment of a trade officer in Pakistan’s high commission in New Delhi has sparked discussions about a...
Death of a journalist
13 May, 2022

Death of a journalist

SHIREEN ABU AKLEH became a journalist for the very reason that a free media is so important: to be a voice for the...
Updated 12 May, 2022

Punjab in limbo

Governance in the country’s most populous province has been turned into a farce thanks to the PML-N and the PTI-PML-Q combine.
12 May, 2022

Voice of reason

SANER heads may yet prevail where the fallout in Pakistan from the Masjid-i-Nabwi incident some weeks ago is...
12 May, 2022

Enhanced vigilance

WITH the confirmation of the first case of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 in Pakistan and the government’s ...