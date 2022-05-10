DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2022

Baloch student picked up in connection with KU blast released

Imran GabolPublished May 10, 2022 - Updated May 10, 2022 01:35pm
This picture shows Bebgar Imdad (C) photographed with his lawyer Haider Ali Butt (L) after his release. — Photo courtesy Haider Ali Butt Twitter
This picture shows Bebgar Imdad (C) photographed with his lawyer Haider Ali Butt (L) after his release. — Photo courtesy Haider Ali Butt Twitter

Security agencies have released a Baloch student who was taken into custody in connection with a suicide blast at the University of Karachi (KU) on April 26, Baloch Council chairperson Ahsan Baloch told Dawn.com on Tuesday.

Bebgar Imdad, a seventh-semester student at Numl in Islamabad and a native of Balochistan's Kech area, was picked up by security agencies on April 27 from Punjab University (PU), where he was visiting a relative in hostel no.7.

Subsequently, Baloch Council activists had staged a sit-in outside the vice-chancellor's office at PU, demanding Imdad's release. Other civil rights activists also joined the chorus calling for the student's release.

Ahsan Baloch said on Tuesday that they would now end the sit-in and planned to hold a press conference.

Earlier, a habeas corpus petition seeking Imdad's recovery was filed by his cousin in the Lahore High Court, which was informed by the city police on Monday that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested Imdad in connection with the KU blast.

This was stated in a report that city police had submitted to the LHC on the court's directives.

The report said PU chief security officer retired Colonel Abdullah was contacted by the Lahore police for verification of an application filed against the alleged abduction. However, the report added, the security officer confirmed the arrest of the student by the CTD.

The report said the security officer had assisted the police team in arresting Imdad.

At the hearing, counsel for the petitioner Asad Jamal, after going through the police report, had raised various legal questions on the arrest and transfer of Imdad from Lahore to Karachi. He said that not just the arrest of the student but his shifting to Karachi without seeking a transit remand from a court of law was also illegal.

According to sources privy to the development, the plea for Imdad's release was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Baloch students being picked up is a longstanding issue in Pakistan and a briefing paper released by the International Commission of Jurists in 2020 stated that the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances had "received 1,144 cases of allegations of enforced disappearances from Pakistan between 1980 and 2019, with a particularly large number in 2015-16, of which some 731 remained unclarified as of the end of 2019".

In a recent press release that sounded the alarm over the frequent reports of abductions of Baloch people, Hina Jilani, chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), said: “The state must understand that it cannot expect to resolve the legitimate grievances of the Baloch people if it is not prepared to let these grievances see the light of the day.”

In 2020, an Al Jazeera report cited data collected by non-governmental organisation Voice for Baloch Missing Persons and said that at least 5,000 people had been subjected to enforced disappearances in Balochistan in the last 20 years.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 10 May, 2022

Lost at sea

We have heard little of consequence from the new government regarding what plans it has for actually governing the country.
10 May, 2022

Another heatwave

THE long hot summer is about to get even hotter, and future summers even worse. Just after a scorching March and...
10 May, 2022

Azan controversy

IN today’s India, the majoritarian assault on Muslim cultural and religious symbols continues, with the latest...
09 May, 2022

Covid-19 report

A WORLD Health Organisation report has estimated that the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 across the world may...
Updated 09 May, 2022

Sharp escalation

The year 2021 saw the highest number of militant attacks in Pakistan after a consistent decline of six years.
09 May, 2022

Lanka emergency

NEARLY two months since demonstrators took to the streets of Sri Lanka to protest their government’s handling of...