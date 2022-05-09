Lumpy skin disease cases reported in Peshawar, Charsadda

PESHAWAR: Lumpy skin disease of livestock has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after its outbreak in Sindh and Punjab provinces as cases have been reported in Peshawar, Charsadda and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

According to a statement issued by the livestock farmers’ welfare association on Sunday, director general livestock Dr Alamzeb has confirmed emergence of the disease in the province.

The association’s president Mohammad Asif Awan urged the provincial chief secretary and secretary livestock to release funds for taking preventive measures against the disease spread.

He said lumpy skin disease had already infected a large number of animals in Sindh and Punjab, and if preventive measures were not taken, the impact of the disease would be very harmful on dairy farming community of the KP province.

He also stressed the need for awareness among the livestock owners about the disease and its treatment.

He also sought closure of all the entry points of the province and establishment of veterinary control rooms.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2022