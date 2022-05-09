DAWN.COM Logo

PTI slams PPP govt over rise in HIV cases

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 9, 2022 - Updated May 9, 2022 10:22am

KARACHI: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday raised alarm over growing number of HIV patients in Sindh and blamed the health system under the “corrupt administration” of the Pakistan Peoples Party for the worsening situation.

Khurram Sher Zaman, the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, said in a statement that the PPP government did not learn any lesion from the earlier HIV outbreak in Larkana.

“It is obvious that the blood transfusion authority and Sindh Healthcare Commission had learnt no lesson from the 2019 HIV outbreak in Larkana,” he said, adding: “Quacks and substandard blood banks are back in the business throughout the province, including Ratodero.”

He said indiscriminate use of cheap, manual, unapproved and substandard screening kits by the substandard blood banks had also been going on unchecked due to the failed health system run by the PPP government.

Citing a report that said there were around 24,000 haemophilia patients in Pakistan, including approximately 9,400 in Sindh alone, he said there were around 900 haemophilia patients registered with authorities needed treatment with factor XIII and other factors.

“Those who are in power in Sindh for generations have failed to streamline a single institution. The people of Sindh and Pakistan will soon hold them accountable through the power of their votes,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2022

