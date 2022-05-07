PTI leaders review arrangements for Imran’s rallies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, on Friday directed its leaders to make all arrangements for the upcoming five public meetings of former prime minister Imran Khan in different districts of the province and ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad.

The high-level meeting of PTI was held at the Chief Minister’s House which was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, party’s provincial president Pervez Khattak, its MNAs, senators, MPAs, mayors and chairmen of the city and tehsil councils and other leaders.

The PTI leaders discussed the arrangements for public rallies of the party to be addressed besides others by party chairman Imran Khan, according to a statement issued here.

According to the PTI’s schedule, the first public rally will be held in Abbottabad on May 8, followed by one in Mardan on May 13. Similarly, Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Swabi on May 16 and in Kohat on May 17 while the fifth such rally would be held in Mardan on May 20.

It was decided that all the lawmakers, elected representatives of local bodies and party activists would remain in their respective constituencies till last rally of the party.

The party leadership insisted that the elected representatives should prepare the masses for the PTI rallies and ‘Azadi March’ and convince them to ensure their participation.

It was also decided in the meeting that workers’ conventions would be arranged in each district and tehsil to convey the message about the ‘Azadi March’ and rejection of “imported government”.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that Imran Khan had already announced a movement against the “imported government” which was launched from Mianwali public meeting.

“We will play a pivotal role in this movement as Imran Khan has not launched this war (movement) for personal interest rather he has been making efforts for the future, independence and sovereignty of Pakistani nation,” the chief minister said. He said that Imran Khan had been eyeing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make this movement successful.

PTI provincial president Pervez Khattak said that ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad would be remembered by the entire world.

Published in Dawn,May 7th, 2022