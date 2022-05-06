DAWN.COM Logo

Imran vows to continue 'jihad' until 'looters' are thrown in jail

Dawn.comPublished May 6, 2022 - Updated May 6, 2022 06:35pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Mianwali on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday vowed to continue "jihad" against the leaders of the incumbent coalition government, who he termed "looters".

Addressing a gathering in his hometown, Mianwali, he lashed out at the United States, saying the "conspiracy" had originated there. "The biggest conspiracy was that Americans joined hands with Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs here to oust a government that inherited a bankrupt Pakistan."

Terming the new coalition government's leaders as dacoits, he claimed they had looted money from the country and built palaces in London. "These were the people who had been looting the country for the last 30 years and bankrupted it."

"We do not bow down before any power. We are the ummah of the greatest leader Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). There were two superpowers at the time in Iran and Rome. Did my Prophet try to ask for alms or loans or did he surrender before anyone? He did not."

Imran said it was the nation's choice whether it wanted to take to the skies or become a "boot polisher". The nation's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, would never have served the US like these rulers are doing, he added.

Stressing that Pakistanis were independent people, he said the public did not accept "looters" like PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

