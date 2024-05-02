Barrick not bidding for Anglo American

TORONTO: Barrick Gold is not interested in bidding for Anglo American, which last week received a $39 billion takeover offer from BHP, and is building its own copper portfolio, the Canadian miner’s CEO Mark Bristow said on Wednesday.

If BHP’s proposed acquisition of Anglo is successful, it would create one of the world’s biggest copper miners. Analysts and investors expect rival bids to emerge after BHP’s offer was rejected last week by Anglo, which said it was opportunistic, significantly undervaluing the company and its future prospects.

“We are not interested in bidding for Anglo American, as we are building (copper assets) of our own,” Bristow told Reuters.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2024