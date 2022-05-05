DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 05, 2022

Punjab governor says will send reference against LHC judge for decision on Hamza's oath by NA speaker

Dawn.comPublished May 5, 2022 - Updated May 5, 2022 04:36pm
Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema addresses a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema addresses a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Thursday that he had decided to send a reference against Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for what he called an "illegal decision" of directing the National Assembly speaker to administer oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz.

The SJC is a specialised forum created under Article 209 of the Constitution specifically for determining complaints of misconduct received against judges.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Cheema said he had decided to take legal action against the judge after consultations with professionals over the last two days.

Last month, Justice Hassan had issued a nine-page verdict after Hamza approached the high court for the third time, ending a days-long deadlock over the chief minister's office in Punjab.

Subsequently, Hamza, who was elected as Punjab chief minister on April 16, was administered the oath by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on April 30.

In his press conference today, Cheema termed the LHC judge's verdict "illegal", saying that according to the honeycomb principle, no institution could "interfere" in the working of another institution.

There was no provision in the Constitution that stated that anyone besides the president or the governor could issue a notification regarding the new chief minister, he added.

The governor also shared that he had requested meetings with the president and the army chief to discuss the situation in the province.

He also advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make his son, Hamza, aware of how to contest the election for the chief minister in a constitutional way, stressing that he would administer the oath himself if Hamza did that.

Governor asks COAS for soldiers

Earlier in the day, Cheema claimed that if Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa provided him with one subedar and four jawans, he would arrest recently sworn-in Chief Minister Hamza, who he termed "illegal, unconstitutional and counterfeit", and throw him in jail.

In a series of early morning tweets, he said that the province, which was facing a constitutional and legal crisis, had been "taken hostage by force" and termed the political parties' silence "very concerning".

If everyone had accepted the Hamza Shehbaz "formula" for becoming the chief minister in Punjab, the other provinces should start worrying for themselves, he added.

In a follow-up tweet, he said that if those who had "torn up the Constitution and the law by force" were protected, then anyone could take over a constitutional office in the same way in the future.

Cheema said he had always demanded a "neutral umpire" in his 26-year-long political career. He elaborated that a "neutral umpire" maintained the same rules for both sides, otherwise, he could not be called "neutral" and the game would not be fair.

"I have clarified in my statement what kind of intervention I expect and what is needed. I would have appealed to the public if I wasn't the governor.

"Political parties have always demanded the [army's] 111 Brigade in the past. I have asked to at least provide me with four jawans and one subedar," he tweeted.

The crisis in Punjab had begun when Governor Cheema on April 17, a day after the election of the chief minister in a stormy session of the Punjab Assembly that descended into downright violence, refused to administer oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza, stating the assembly secretary's report, LHC's instructions and facts presented to him raised objections on the validity of the election.

In the election, scores of PTI MPAs were injured, as well as assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi — one of the two candidates for the chief ministership.

Hamza had bagged 197 votes, including 26 from PTI dissidents, while Elahi did not get any as the PTI and PML-Q lawmakers felt they were not allowed to vote.

Three petitions and a deadlock

Subsequently, Hamza had approached the Lahore High Court on April 21, which instructed President Dr Arif Alvi to appoint a representative to administer the oath in the absence of the governor.

However, after a delay by the president in following the court's directive, Hamza had approached the court again on April 25. This time, he had asked the LHC to instruct Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to administer oath to him. In his ruling, LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti had directed Governor Cheema to complete Hamza's oath-taking process by April 28.

When the president and governor still failed to follow the court's instructions, Hamza sought the LHC's intervention for a third time on April 29.

On the court's directions, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf finally administered the oath to Hamza the next day.

However, hours before Hamza's oath-taking ceremony, Cheema had rejected previous chief minister Usman Buzdar's resignation and restored his cabinet, which even convened for a meeting.

Governor asks CJP to take notice

While the oath-taking ceremony was underway, Governor Cheema had urged the chief justice to take notice of the "ghunda gardi" (thuggery) at the Governor House. He had also said the "drama of a fake chief minister's oath" was being performed in an "unconstitutional" manner.

The governor had also termed the notification for Hamza's assumption of the CM office "fake".

"As the governor, I am not allowing the notification for the appointment of any unconstitutional and fake chief minister. The way they forcibly and deceitfully put up a drama of the oath-taking, they have now attempted to prepare a fake notification for it," he tweeted at the time.

In a press conference a day later, Cheema had called Buzdar's resignation as a real "fitna" (mischief) behind the constitutional crisis in Punjab.

He had described the consequent oath-taking ceremony "after taking Governor House hostage" as unlawful and unconstitutional. He said the prime minister's son Hamza used the Punjab police and bureaucracy as his "ghunda force" and eventually had CM Buzdar denotified and Hamza notified as chief minister without sending his advice to do so.

Meanwhile, the formation of the new provincial cabinet has been delayed till Cheema's removal, according to a Dawn report published earlier this month.

The PML-N had already announced handing over the Punjab governor's office to its ally PPP that nominated Makhdoom Ahmad Mah­mood, its south Punjab president, for the slot.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (36)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
pakpro
May 05, 2022 03:41pm
Good man
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 05, 2022 03:42pm
Illegal and tainted with billions of corruption!
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
May 05, 2022 03:45pm
You are the one who is on this post illegally.
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
May 05, 2022 03:47pm
Political Chaos
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
May 05, 2022 03:48pm
When you are clearly run out but still refuse to leave the ground, you become a laughing stock of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
May 05, 2022 03:49pm
Nice way to check the waters if Hamza has army backing!
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
May 05, 2022 03:50pm
No limit to PTI's madness
Reply Recommend 0
ray
May 05, 2022 03:51pm
Bandial not taking suo muo notice and not waking up at midnight. Land of the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 05, 2022 03:52pm
Brave man indeed! We need more gutsy people like him
Reply Recommend 0
slowtrack
May 05, 2022 03:53pm
Not following court orders is illegal. The governor should be in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
May 05, 2022 03:54pm
Sounds like a student of IK. Arrogance and rudeness
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Ahmed
May 05, 2022 03:55pm
That is not army’s role sir. They have to protect our borders (only) …. Court already decided… so please shut up and follow constitution of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
May 05, 2022 03:56pm
When these parties are going to stop the civil war between themselves and focus on the people?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 05, 2022 03:58pm
@Irfan, Not like ModiLies!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
May 05, 2022 03:58pm
at present there is no law, no constitution and no more neutral umpire, its time for public to come of the streets and fight for their constitutional rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
May 05, 2022 04:03pm
You do not need three jawans and a subedar. There are three steps of chain of command under the Subedar. Only rwo jawans and one lance Naik is enough. There are three more commanders under a subedar, Naik, Hawaldar and Naib Subedar.( Juniot commissioned officer.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 05, 2022 04:05pm
Cheema can as well clamp Martial Law in Punjab, to reinforce his governor rule.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar, USA
May 05, 2022 04:11pm
Let’s see who goes to the jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar, USA
May 05, 2022 04:12pm
Cherry blossom post is not vacant, try some other time,
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
May 05, 2022 04:14pm
Governor has absolutely lost his mind
Reply Recommend 0
Saifur Rahman
May 05, 2022 04:15pm
Those buldozed the constitution are blaming others for their un-constitutional act and asking Army chief to provide him with 4 Jawan and on Subaidar to Arrest the CM .
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
May 05, 2022 04:16pm
He was politically a nobody even in his own party. He was never given any post and even now, he knows that his days are numbered because the summary has already been sent to President. So now he is just trying his best to portray himself as a 'loyal servant of Imran Khan' so that he can get some attention and possibly any other permanent post if PTI again comes to power.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymous
May 05, 2022 04:17pm
But the sad reality is that by doing this, he is tainting a constitutional and non-political office. Indeed, "Small man occupying big offices"
Reply Recommend 0
Khan De Bannu
May 05, 2022 04:24pm
Hello! Do we know you? Your party's drama is over in politics, you've lost majority, if you have some shame left, quit this seat and also remind Mr. Dentist to quit.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
May 05, 2022 04:24pm
Current political situation have exposed weakness of Punjab politics. Despite court decisions people like Cheema are still holding constitutional positions.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
May 05, 2022 04:26pm
Confrontational politics is appearing on the horizon. Dark days ahead for Pakistan both law and order and the Economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter Pill
May 05, 2022 04:32pm
Boots back the King (Prince is automatically protected).
Reply Recommend 0
Baber
May 05, 2022 04:32pm
@Haseeb , How can you enlighten us,
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
May 05, 2022 04:41pm
Judiciary should be finished if all thugs can be made PM and ministers.why only poor are rotting in jails
Reply Recommend 0
Siraj
May 05, 2022 04:53pm
Love from Karachi. imported Hakumat na manzoo!
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 05, 2022 04:58pm
He is a good man - fighting for what is right. Imported government rejected
Reply Recommend 0
Mishayl Malik
May 05, 2022 04:59pm
@Haseeb , read the constitution - Hamza is illegal
Reply Recommend 0
Zaim
May 05, 2022 05:06pm
Governor of PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar, USA
May 05, 2022 05:09pm
Shameless, n ever won any election,
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
May 05, 2022 05:18pm
@Haseeb , how ??
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 05, 2022 05:41pm
Absolutely.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Press Freedom Day
Updated 05 May, 2022

Press Freedom Day

DEMAGOGUERY cloaked in the guise of populism is sweeping many parts of the globe, including our region. The ...
Upping the ante
Updated 03 May, 2022

Upping the ante

The government’s reaction to the Madina incident is wholly unacceptable.
Updated 04 May, 2022

Men on the moon

CONTROVERSY surrounding the sighting of the Eid crescent has become an annual spectacle in Pakistan, in contrast to...
Updated 02 May, 2022

Rights record

The HRCP’s annual report on the state of our civil liberties and rights paints a sorry picture of where our nation stands.
02 May, 2022

Census and polls

IT is critically important that the next general elections are held in a manner that certifies that they are free,...
02 May, 2022

Doping scandal

IT’S the third case in just over three years of widespread doping in a single sporting discipline in Pakistan. If...