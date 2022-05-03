Concern as 10 Haripur residents commit suicide in four months

HARIPUR: Experts have voiced concern about the growing incidence of suicide here and blamed it on the growing depression among people.

While urging all stakeholders, especially parents, teachers and religious scholars, to engage with people, especially youth, to stop them from killing themselves, they demanded the availability of mental health facilities on their doorstep.

Ten residents, including three teenage girls, have ended their life in Haripur district since Jan 9.

The first suicide incident was reported in Nartopa village of Pind Hashim Khan union council on Jan 9 when Saifullah, 17, hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room after an altercation with his mother.

Fareeha Komal, 19-year-old resident of Mohallah Rajgan in Mankraey village, was the second to end life. She shot herself dead the same day. The family didn’t disclose the reason for suicide.

Experts say mental health facilities should be available to people on their doorstep

In the day, Luqman Khan, 17, hanged himself from a tree near his house in Pajhwala village after being scolded by his father over a domestic issue.

On Feb 14, Mussarat Bibi, 18, killed himself by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in a livestock farm. She committed suicide over protracted illness, claimed the family.

On March 10, Fiza Bibi, 17, also committed suicide in the same way in her room in Chajiyan village.

Mohammad Sheeraz, 48, of Umar Khana village, shot himself down on March 13 shortly after killing his wife over a family issue.

A case of suicide was reported in Gulu Bandi village on March 17 when Faizan, a 23-year-old marriedman, shot himself dead over having heated exchanges with his wife, while Village Council Mohri No 2 chairman Naveed Ilyas, 35, killed himself on March 27.

Mohammad Riaz shot his elder brother, Mohammad Nawaz, dead before committing suicide in Mohallah Eidgah Serae Saleh on April 7.

A teenage boy killed himself in a mosque of Churwaee village in Nara Amazai union council on April 20.

Clinical psychologist Sahira Khan declared depression the main reason behind growing suicide cases among youth and told Dawn that the people in the 15-25 age group were naturally very emotional, so their vulnerability to suicidal tendencies was more than those from other age brackets.

She said the youth, who lacked education, especially religious one, didn’t do physical work like sports and household chores, and participated in ‘negative’ social activities, had high levels of depression. She called for the launch of awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to prevent youth from thinking about killing themselves out of frustration.

She regretted that survivors of suicide bids were prosecuted and were exposed to further trauma but there was no mechanism in the public sector health system to help out the depressed people. She called for the inclusion of mental health services in general healthcare.

When contacted, clinical psychologist Wasim Khan said teachers and prayer leaders should step in to educate the people on Islamic teachings against committing suicide, while parents should develop a rapport with children in a way that they share their problems with them without hesitation.

He also demanded proper counselling wards and centres in public sector hospitals for the early treatment of people suffering from depression.

Published in Dawn,May 3rd, 2022