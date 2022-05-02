DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2022

April inflation clocks in at 13.37pc, highest in over two years

Tahir SheraniPublished May 2, 2022 - Updated May 2, 2022 01:34pm
A vendor waters the vegetables at a stall in Islamabad. — Reuters/File
A vendor waters the vegetables at a stall in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

Pakistan's inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a two-year high of 13.37 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Sunday.

Inflation accelerated from 12.7pc year-on-year (YoY) in March, marking a 1.61pc month-on-month rise in April.

This is the highest CPI inflation since January 2020 when it was 14.6pc.

According to data shared by the PBS, inflation in urban and rural areas rose by 1.6pc and 1.63pc, respectively.

Perishable food items led the inflationary trend with an increase of 29.57pc, followed by 28.34pc for transport and 15.02pc for non-perishable food items.

Other sectors that posted double-digit growth in prices included clothing and footwear (10.84pc), furnishing and household equipment maintenance (14.66pc), health (10.37pc), restaurants and hotels (14.57pc) and miscellaneous goods and services (12.76pc).

In addition, the prices of housing and utilities rose by 7.05pc, communication by 1.61pc, recreation and culture by 9.65pc and education by 8.36pc.

According to the PBS, food inflation in urban areas increased by 15.98pc YoY and in rural areas by 18.23pc.

In its monthly outlook report for April, the Ministry of Finance said the overall spike in inflation is on account of an increase in the prices of imported items, as the country is a net importer of items, especially crude oil, pulses and edible oil, which ultimately translates into domestic prices. The Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain disruption, and global demand recovery all contribute to price increases.

According to the report, inflation in Pakistan is driven by both external and internal factors. International commodity prices, especially oil and food prices are the main external contributors.

Further, exchange rate fluctuations also affect domestic prices. The movements of broad money are also considered a useful indicator because they reflect the influences of monetary and fiscal policies on the domestic price index. Finally, market expectations regarding these inflationary developments are also contributing factors.

The ministry forecast tough days ahead — including rising inflation, expanding current account deficit, higher fiscal deficit and dampening economic growth prospects — in the country owing to combination of internal and external challenges of unpredictable tenure.

"The domestic and international scenarios are changing which carry implications for the economic recovery. Meanwhile, inflationary and external sector pressures are creating macroeconomic imbalances in the economy," the report said.

Additional input from Reuters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 02, 2022 01:33pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 02 May, 2022

Rights record

The HRCP’s annual report on the state of our civil liberties and rights paints a sorry picture of where our nation stands.
02 May, 2022

Census and polls

IT is critically important that the next general elections are held in a manner that certifies that they are free,...
02 May, 2022

Doping scandal

IT’S the third case in just over three years of widespread doping in a single sporting discipline in Pakistan. If...
Updated 01 May, 2022

Ruling Punjab

New twists and turns in provincial politics are likely to keep the chief executive very busy in the weeks ahead.
01 May, 2022

KP Police’s challenge

POLICE in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, and as a result, have...
01 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

AFTER first denying media reports warning of a cholera outbreak in the city, the Sindh government has suddenly —...