JI leader among four killed in Bajaur incidents

BAJAUR: Four people including a local leader of Jamaat-i-Islami were killed in separate incidents in different areas of Bajaur tribal district.

Police said that a local elder Ali Gohar Jan and one of his family members were killed in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Barang tehsil late on Saturday night. They said that another member of the family of the local elder was injured in the clash.

A police official told this correspondent that a team of law-enforcers was immediately dispatched to the area to defuse tension and arrest some of the men from both the groups.

He said that a case was registered against elders of both the groups. He added that police also initiated efforts through local elders to cease fire between the two groups.

In another incident, JI local leader Qari Fazal Subhan was killed over a land dispute in Mano Deherai area of Utmankhel tehsil on Sunday morning.

Also in the day, a man was killed by his rival in Khar Bazaar. The deceased identified as Umar Khan, a resident of Takhat area in Barang tehsil, was busy in Eid shopping when his rival killed him.

SECURITY: Police have made security arrangements for Eid in Bajaur tribal district.

According to a statement, the security arrangements were finalised in a meeting chaired by DPO Abdul Samad Khan. The meeting was attended by station house officers and senior officers of police.

As per the decision, more than 400 additional police personnel would be deployed at major bazaars and important markets during Chand Raat till Eid prayers.

The statement said that several police personnel would be deployed outside the main gates of all major mosques and Eidgahs in the district. The DPO directed the officials to make all out efforts to maintain peace in the region, especially during the Eid days.

He ordered the SHOs to ensure patrolling on regular basis in their respective areas to ensure implementation of ban on firing in the air, fireworks and trade of all sorts of firecrackers in the district.

Special gift packages would also be sent to the houses of slain police personnel on the first day of Eid.

Meanwhile, the district administration and Rescue 1122 have cancelled holidays of all their staffers during the Eid days.

