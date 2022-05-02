DAWN.COM Logo

Drive to remove encroachments in Naran begins

A CorrespondentPublished May 2, 2022 - Updated May 2, 2022 10:36am
he district administration launched an anti-encroachment campaign in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan valley.— Dawn
MANSEHRA: The district administration launched an anti-encroachment campaign in Naran, the commercial hub of Kaghan valley, and removed tented villages and prefabricated structures on Sunday.

“We can’t allow anybody to disturb the beauty of Kaghan valley while erecting tented villages and prefabricated structures on the government land,” deputy commissioner Adnan Khan told a meeting before launching the campaign.

A joint team of the district administration, tehsil administration, police department and Kaghan Development Authority pulled down the temporary structures and tented villages installed at the entrance of Naran town.

The shovel and excavator machines also pulled down all sorts of structures coming in the right of way of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

A heavy contingent of police also took part in the drive carried out mostly in the absence of encroachers/owners.

The tourism activities had though started following reopening of the MNJ road to traffic, the valley expected aheavy influx of tourists on Eidul Fitr and onward thissummer season.

The meeting, held in Naran before launch of the anti-encroachment drive with deputy commissioner in the chair, also decided not to allow jeeps inside Naran city to avoid blockade of the artery during Eid days.

The meeting was attended among others by the district police officer and heads of different departments.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2022

