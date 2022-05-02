‘Zardari Chappal’ getting popular among Swat people

SWAT: After the high demand for Kaptan Chappal for some years, another brand of Peshawari Chappal named after a politician is getting popular among the people, and this time it is Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Apart from PPP workers, Zardari Chappal has become the centre of focus for many young people in Swat before Eidul Fitr.

The customers said they purchased the traditional chappal for Eidul Fitr and other occasions. “The Peshawari Chappal is our traditional footwear, and apart from Pakhtuns other people in the country also love to wear them. Peshawari Chappal is also cheaper than the other footwear of different brands,” said Amjad Ali, a local resident, adding Peshawari Chappal was one of the important traditional symbols of Pakhtuns.

“There are different varieties of Peshawari Chappal here in Swat, and the price ranges between Rs1,000 to Rs3,000,” said Sajid, a customer, who was at a shop in Mingora purchasing Peshawari Chappal for Eid.

The dealers in Mingora said there were different types of Peshawari Chappal, including Kaptan Chappal, Butt Chappal, Charsadda Chappal, Swati Chappal, and this year came the Zardari Chappal, which was gaining popularity among the customers.

“The most famous among the varieties is Kaptan Chappal, which was named after the PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan. Kaptan Chappal remained the most demanded product during the last few years. However, this year the introduction of Zardari Chappal has also a good demand, especially among the PPP workers,” Fazal Subhan, a dealer of Peshawari Chappal in Mingora, said.

The customers said the handmade Zardari Chappal had a new style, which attracted many people and users of Peshawari Chappal. They said all varieties of Peshawari Chappal were beautiful and stylish, and the best thing about them was that their price was affordable to everyone.

“They are not only stylish but also light in weight and comfortable during the summer season,” said Akbar Ali, a resident of Saidu Sharif, who was buying Peshawari Chappal for Eidul Fitr.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2022