ECP dismisses PTI plea seeking Yousuf Raza Gilani's disqualification

Fahad ChaudhryPublished April 29, 2022 - Updated April 29, 2022 02:17pm
Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani (L) and his son Ali Haider Gilani. — DawnNewsTV/Reuters
Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani (L) and his son Ali Haider Gilani. — DawnNewsTV/Reuters

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday dismissed PTI lawmakers' petition to disqualify Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani over "corrupt practices", saying he had no link to the case.

However, the ECP ordered the district election commissioner Islamabad to start a criminal case under Sections 167 (corrupt practices) and 168 (bribery) of the Elections Act, 2017 against Gilani's son Punjab Assembly lawmaker Ali Haider Gilani, as well as PTI MNAs Faheem Khan and Captain (retired) Jamil Ahmed Khan.

In its order, the Election Commission stated that it had been "proved" that Ali, Faheem and Jamil had indulged in corrupt practices, adding the punishment under Sections 167 and 168 could be up to three years in jail or a fine of Rs100,000 or both.

During the hearing today, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said the facts of the case were not presented properly. He noted that 20 hearings had been conducted and applications for adjournment were filed 12 times.

Following the Senate elections on March 3 last year, PTI lawmakers Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab had filed a petition in the ECP, asking it to not issue the notification for Gilani's victory.

However, the ECP had rejected the plea to stop the issuance of the notification.

The petition was filed on the basis of a leaked audio clip, purportedly of Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah bargaining with four PTI lawmakers for their votes in the Senate elections and a video of Ali in which he appears to be showing some PTI MNAs techniques on how to waste their votes.

"Ali kept bribing members of the National Assembly," the petitioners had claimed. They also alleged that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in her speeches, made promises of giving lawmakers PML-N tickets in the next general elections if they voted for Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate polls.

In the video that went viral on social media, Ali was allegedly instructing PTI lawmakers how to waste their votes.

Ali admitted to his conversation with the PTI lawmakers, but said he was just responding to their question as to what to do if the votes were made traceable by a barcode. He, however, said he had made no attempt to "buy" votes.

Yousuf defended his son, saying they were seeking votes from all MNAs as they formed the electoral college for the Senate elections. He said he had also contacted then-prime minister Imran Khan in this connection.

Hasnain Haque
Apr 29, 2022 12:56pm
I dont think anyone expects any justice while those awaiting trial are in power. Everyone remember this is the man who refused to investigate his party leader and bring back looted wealth from Switzerland, he was disqualified and yet here he is as a Senator.
Hasnain Haque
Apr 29, 2022 12:58pm
I just want to remind everyone, this is the same man who refused to ask Swiss authorities for the looted wealth from Zaradari, the same man who said in an interview that If Pakistanis dont like things in Pakistan then they should leave, the same man who stole jewellery given to his wife as gifts, what a brilliant politician you have.
Javed
Apr 29, 2022 01:03pm
I don’t understand how elections under this CEC can be acceptable.
Ali
Apr 29, 2022 01:03pm
Say no to biased CEC
RM 44
Apr 29, 2022 01:05pm
What a surprise
ZAK
Apr 29, 2022 01:08pm
ECP is welcoming a Tsunami at its doorsteps.
Philosopher (From Japan)
Apr 29, 2022 01:13pm
Pathetic power hungry people.
Ismail
Apr 29, 2022 01:14pm
New revelation by ECP that Haidar Gilani isn't son of Yousaf Gilani.
Muzammil
Apr 29, 2022 01:17pm
Was already known
Amjad Durrani Engineer, New York, USA
Apr 29, 2022 01:29pm
ECP starts delivering under pressure exerted by the PTI!!!
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 29, 2022 01:35pm
Partial justice is no justice. ECP should recuse itself from political rivalries.
amer awan
Apr 29, 2022 01:45pm
Why do you expect less from this corrupt CEC? when the whole system is corrupt from judiciary, Police and even politicians.
