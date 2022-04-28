DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 28, 2022

NAB orders inquiry against Farah Khan on allegations of amassing illegal assets, money laundering

Shakeel QararPublished April 28, 2022 - Updated April 28, 2022 05:26pm

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorised an inquiry against Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, on allegations of accumulating "illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering, and maintaining various accounts in the name of businesses".

The corruption watchdog has directed NAB DG Lahore to initiate an inquiry against her as per the law.

According to a press release issued by NAB earlier today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, "huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million was found in her [bank] account during the last three years" which it said is not commensurate with her stated account profile.

"These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period," it stated, noting that several "adverse" media reports had been found where Farah — referred to in the statement as Farhat Shahzadi (Alias Farah Khan) — was alleged of "being involved in [acquiring] assets beyond legal means".

NAB also said that in a review of Farah's income tax returns, it was observed that her assets "significantly increased" from 2018 onwards "for unknown reasons".

"Moreover, she has been frequently travelling to foreign jurisdictions; nine times to the USA and six times to the UAE," it added.

Last month, at a gathering of the opposition alliance, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had first alleged that a friend of the PTI chairman's wife received a huge sum of money for getting officers transferred and posted according to their choice.

“I dare to name Farah, a friend of Bushra Bibi who is involved in receiving millions of rupees in transfers and postings and these are directly connected to Banigala (residence of Imran Khan),” Maryam had said.

“The mother of all scandals of transfers and postings amounting to Rs6 billion is related to Banigala. In the coming days, startling evidence will surface. Imran Khan has fears that once he is out of power his 'thefts' will be exposed,” she had claimed.

Subsequently, amid the allegations, Dawn reported that Farah had left for Dubai on April 5. Her husband had reportedly left the country already.

Reference against Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved

Separately, the watchdog approved a supplementary reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi.

It said that the aforementioned persons were accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-1 contract through "non-transparent sources".

"The accused public office holders misused their authorities in active connivance with each other to give wrongful gains of Rs14.146 billion to EETL/ETPL/ECL in connection with LNG Terminal-1 of EETL and also caused a wrongful loss of Rs7.438 billion (approximately) for non-utilisation of unused capacity of 2nd LNG Terminal of PGPL from March 2015 till September 2019," the statement said.

The watchdog alleged that from 2013 to 2017, unexplained deposits of over Rs2 billion were received in Abbasi and his son's accounts, during which the LNG deal was stuck.

"By concealing the origin of above said deposits and layering, the accused also committed offence of money laundering," NAB added.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, former Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) chairman Sheikh Imran ul Haq, ex-CEO of Engro Elengy Terminal Private Limited Agha Jan Akhtar, ex-chairman of Port Qasim Authority Saeed Ahmed Khan, former chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Aamir Naseem, chairperson OGRA Shahid M. Islam, and former managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) were also named in the reference.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Oneliner
Apr 28, 2022 04:58pm
This is the NAB way while KHAN was in Power she had full protection
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Apr 28, 2022 05:00pm
NAB now a revenge tool....
Reply Recommend 0
Zia ul Haq
Apr 28, 2022 05:04pm
the hens are coming home to roost...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 28, 2022 05:16pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Apr 28, 2022 05:21pm
Not surprised. Why do not solve previous cases before taking on new ones
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz
Apr 28, 2022 05:23pm
Should be investigated thoroughly.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujhe Kyun Nikala 2.0
Apr 28, 2022 05:23pm
Sadik and ameen exposed
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 28, 2022 05:31pm
Good. All cases of wealth beyond means deserves investigation
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 28, 2022 05:33pm
Farah Khan is the role model for citizens
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Apr 28, 2022 05:47pm
NAB will find nothing. NAB is a stooge of the PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Apr 28, 2022 05:50pm
Record breaking recovery possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar
Apr 28, 2022 05:54pm
Farrah is in a safe place and enjoying with the overseas Pakistani supporters of I khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Apr 28, 2022 05:56pm
Game begins .. Niazi & Bushra bibi are the main beneficiaries of this loot/plunder
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Apr, 2022

An unlikely profile

The insurgency is evolving in a direction that makes it imperative for the authorities to revisit their approach to it.
28 Apr, 2022

Oil shortages

AS the public braces itself for intensified power blackouts in the middle of a countrywide heatwave, reports of...
28 Apr, 2022

Missing teenager case

CLARITY eludes several aspects of the Dua Zehra case. The dilemma of not knowing which side to believe stems from...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Attack on Chinese

Disparate Baloch militant groups are coming together in bid to restructure insurgency and beef up their numbers.
27 Apr, 2022

Verdict delayed

YET again, a verdict on the PTI foreign funding case appears to have eluded us. Relieving the party of its objection...
Updated 27 Apr, 2022

Long life for all

MANY of the country’s health challenges can be easily tackled by fixing gaps in the preventive healthcare...