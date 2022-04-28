DAWN.COM Logo

April 28, 2022

Pakistan to host seniors Over-40 World Cup

APPPublished April 28, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan will host the Inaugural Seniors Over 40 Cricket World Cup from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year at prominent six venues of Karachi, it has been announced officially.

According to Pakistan Veterans Cricket Assoc­iation (PVCA) chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan, the World Cup Over 40s/50s Steering Committee had announced this decision on Tuesday to accord the hosting rights to Pakistan.

The Seniors World Cup will feature teams from 12 countries out of 14 registered countries including Pakistan, Australia, Engl­and, India, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada, US, Zimbabwe, Wales, Namibia and the UAE.

The matches involving Pakistan plus the semi-finals and the final would be telecast live, he added.

Insisting that Pakistan would be among the favourite teams in this World Cup, Fawad hoped star players of 40-plus age group like Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik would compete in this event.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2022

