Today's Paper | April 24, 2022

Pakistan rejects 'Indian propaganda' over Kartarpur Corridor

Naveed SiddiquiPublished April 24, 2022 - Updated April 24, 2022 01:06pm
A file photo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building. — Picture via Twitter
Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected the "malicious Indian propaganda" accusing Islamabad of using the Kartarpur Corridor for business meetings, saying "it is a deliberate smear campaign seeking to undermine Pakistan’s historic initiative of opening the corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world".

The response from the Foreign Office comes in the wake of reports carried by certain sections of the Indian media claiming Pakistan's officials were "using the Kartarpur corridor to meet and cultivate contacts among Indians going on the pilgrimage".

Pakistan dismissed the allegations as baseless and concocted.

"There is nothing new about India’s desperate bid to malign the Corridor of Peace and divert the world’s attention away from the grave injustices being done to its own minorities, especially Muslims," the FO said in a statement.

It said Muslims in India were being targeted with impunity by Hindu zealots in utter disregard of all tenets of law and justice.

"Pakistan accords the highest primacy to the rights of the minorities. Sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community is ensured in Pakistan."

Also read: Over 2,000 Sikhs arrive from India for Baisakhi

The FO recalled that Pakistan recently hosted over 2000 Sikh pilgrims from India alone who were in the country to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival held from 12-21 April 2022.

It explained that elaborate arrangements were put in place to facilitate the visiting pilgrims to pay homage at their holy religious sites.

"The Sikh community around the world has remained appreciative of Pakistan’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity and promotion of religious harmony."

Pakistan asked India to desist from casting "fallacious aspersions on the Kartarpur Corridor which was a gift by the Government of Pakistan to the Sikh community", and called upon the neighbouring country to focus on taking meaningful steps to effectively protect its own religious minorities and ensure the safety of their lives and places of worship.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 24, 2022 01:18pm
Once again, the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Apr 24, 2022 01:51pm
And of course the new PM will remain silent on this matter seeing as he and his brother have business interests in India.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 24, 2022 01:52pm
Indian Disinformation Network busy yet again! No shame even when exposed by the EU!!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 24, 2022 02:21pm
What else FO can do.
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Apr 24, 2022 02:26pm
Why reply if not reality? Does India reply to accusations by Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 24, 2022 02:37pm
But, Shahbaz Sharif wants peace and Mian Mansha wants to trade ...
Reply Recommend 0

