April 23, 2022

Indian students advised against travelling to Pakistan to pursue higher education

April 23, 2022

India's University Grants Commission has recommended Indians citizens against travelling to Pakistan for the purpose of seeking higher education, according to a public notice issued on Friday.

The notice said that any Indian national or overseas Indian citizen who intended to take admission in any Pakistani educational institute or degree programme would not be eligible for employment or higher education in India.

However, it added that migrants and their children who had received higher education in Pakistan would be eligible for seeking Indian employment, provided they were granted citizenship and obtained security clearance.

Deterioration in bilateral relations

The current deadlock in Pak-India relations can be traced back to 2019 when on Feb 26, Indian jets trespassed into Pakistani territory and dropped their payload in Balakot, bringing two nuclear-armed nations to the brink of war.

Pakistan's response the next day had led to the downing of two Indian jets and the capture of an Indian air force pilot whose fighter plane fell inside Pakistani territory after being struck.

The perpetually tense relations between the two countries suffered a further blow after India illegally annexed occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Pakistan had subsequently suspended trade ties with India until May 2020 when restrictions for the import of medicines and related materials were relaxed.

On Sunday, newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had penned a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on him to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the "interest of mutual peace and prosperity" for India and Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz had called on Modi to collectively secure peace and work for the "progress and prosperity of our people".

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rajashekhar
Apr 23, 2022 10:42pm
Why on earth should Indian students have to travel to Pakistan to study Jihadi literature ???
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Hatela
Apr 23, 2022 10:43pm
Only the children of Indian militants study in Pakistan on scholarships where they indoctrination. No great loss.
Reply Recommend 0
AbuBakr
Apr 23, 2022 10:48pm
Mian Mansha wants more trade!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 23, 2022 10:48pm
Modi regime is only good at breeding hate!
Reply Recommend 0
A. Singh
Apr 23, 2022 10:50pm
Wait What? What do Indian students go to Pakistan to study for? It's like telling US students not to go to Iran for "Higher Studies"
Reply Recommend 0
Srivatsan
Apr 23, 2022 10:50pm
Is there anything called higher education in Pakistan ?
Reply Recommend 0
@saas@
Apr 23, 2022 11:01pm
Which institutions would the Indian students study in Pakistan ? Madarasa ? There are a plenty of engineering, medical and dental colleges in India. What do they come to Pakistan to study ?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Apr 23, 2022 11:04pm
Few kashmiri goes to Pakistan and get non-compatible and downgraded education thus it is a very good step.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Apr 23, 2022 11:04pm
Makes no sense to ho for higher studies except western countries !!
Reply Recommend 0
Anurag
Apr 23, 2022 11:05pm
Pakistan's education sector is not as good as India's. Pakistan needs to DO MORE.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 23, 2022 11:06pm
Why any Indian would come to Pakistan when they have so many institutions in India and option to go to other friendly countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Patel
Apr 23, 2022 11:07pm
‘No’ this is not right things to do against a country next door to India, this type of words will only bring hatred among both nations, just stop this nonsense now.
Reply Recommend 0
Gunvar
Apr 23, 2022 11:09pm
We have lots of students from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, many African countries and central Asian nations, even students from North American and Europe in all subjects and majors.
Reply Recommend 0
jalind
Apr 23, 2022 11:10pm
@Faisal, Seems to be false news.
Reply Recommend 0
Joker
Apr 23, 2022 11:10pm
Are there any Indians who want to go and study in Pakistan? Really?
Reply Recommend 0
Anurag
Apr 23, 2022 11:11pm
@Ahmad Patel , Had there been LOVE ever since 1947?
Reply Recommend 0

