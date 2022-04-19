Non-textile exports jump by over 24pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s non-textile exports grew 24.28 per cent year-on-year to $9.11 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY22) owing to a partial revival of international orders and the government’s support schemes.

Overall growth in the non-textile sector is mainly led by the value-added sectors. The non-textile sector has yet to receive full orders to pre-Covid levels, data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

In FY21, three sectors — leather garments, surgical instruments and engineering goods — have mainta­ined growth in export proceeds des­pite lockdowns in many countries.

In the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments up by 7.95pc and leather gloves 8.74pc respectively. Contrary to this, the exports of raw leather increased by over 36.35pc during the first nine months (July-March) from a year ago.

Surgical and pharma sectors post negative growth in July-March

Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, these instruments are re-marketed from western countries by famous brands. As a result, the export value of these products remains very negligible.

The export of surgical instruments posted a negative growth of 5.13pc in 9MFY22 over the same period in FY21. The exports of pharmaceutical products also posted negative growth of 3.25pc growth during the period under review.

The export of footwear increased by 17.92pc year-on-year led by leather and canvas footwear. The export of engineering products was up 2.80pc year-on-year in FY22. However, the export of electric fans dipped 2.12pc during the year under review.

The export of carpets went up by 12.28pc, while that of sports goods up 35.23pc during first nine months this year from a year ago. In the sports sector, the sales of footballs up 40.33pc in July-March this year from a year ago.

In the budget 2021-22, the government has proposed several measures including a reduction in duty on raw materials to promote exports of pharmaceutical, plastic, chemicals, engineering, and value-added textile products.

Data compiled by the PBS showed the food basket posted growth of 18.92pc in the first nine months of the current fiscal year from a year ago.

Under this category, exports of rice witnessed a growth of 14.96pc year-on-year to $1.79bn. In quantity terms, the exports of rice reached to 3.54m tonnes this year against 2.88m tonnes over the corresponding period of last year.

The break up showed that basmati exports in value increased 21.63pc and 26.14pc in quantity while non-basmati exports were up by 12.60pc in value and 22.19pc in quantity.

The export of spices was up by 8.05pc, followed by oilseeds, nuts 131.4pc, meat and products 1.18pc. The export of fish products incre­ased by 2.04pc during the period under review. Contrary to this, the export of vegetables up by 1.09pc, fruits 4.22pc and tobacco 59.35pc.

