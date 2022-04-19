DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2022

Stocks falter on exchange rate instability

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 19, 2022 - Updated April 19, 2022 09:11am

KARACHI: The first trading session of the week began on a positive note as shares in the oil and gas exploration sector rose on the back of a rally in global oil prices, Topline Securities said on Monday.

The KSE-100 index made an intraday high of 46,970 points before profit-taking pushed the benchmark down to the intraday low of 46,419 points.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, stocks closed lower on investors’ concerns about the rupee’s instability. In addition, uncertainty over the terms of the International Monetary Fund’s loan programme coupled with a growing circular debt crisis led the index to close on a bearish note.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 46,539.59 points, down 61.95 points or 0.13 per cent from a day ago.

The trading volume decreased 30.1pc to 255.6 million shares while the traded value went up 5.6pc to Rs9.64 billion on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included G3 Technologies Ltd (21.2m shares), Cnergyico PK Ltd (17.78m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (15.45m shares), Oil and Gas development Company Ltd (14.23m shares) and Ghani Global Holdings Ltd (12.25m shares).

Sectors that took away the highest number of points from the benchmark index included commercial banking (121.9 points), technology and communication (45.32 points), cement (39.84 points), investment banking (16.82 points) and textile composite (14.36 points).

Shares contributing most negatively to the index included Systems Ltd (28.57 points), Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd (28.53 points), Lucky Cement Ltd (20.69 points), United Bank Ltd (18.99 points) and Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd (18.99 points).

Stocks that contributed most positively to the index included Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (95.16 points), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (90.8 points), Fauji Fertiliser Company Ltd (36.65 points), The Hub Power Company Ltd (23.32 points) and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd (14.95 points).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $0.23m.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Missing cabinet

We now have a situation where two key coalition partners are sending signals that they may not be part of the new cabinet.
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Toshakhana saga

GIFTS sometimes come with a political price tag, and the change in government has opened a new chapter in the...
18 Apr, 2022

Al Aqsa attack

THE appalling Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa mosque premises on Friday morning deserves to be condemned in the ...