DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

Stocks extend gains on buying in third-tier shares

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 09:28am
A stockbroker speaks on the phone during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on April 4, 2022. — AFP
A stockbroker speaks on the phone during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on April 4, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange observed a positive session on Thur­sday, thanks to the newfound stability in the value of the rupee against the dollar.

The rupee appreciated 0.07 per cent to 181.69 in the interbank market. In addition, monthly remittances rose to their highest level of $2.8bn in March.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, a rally took place in shares belonging to the refinery sector on the back of analysts’ expectations about improved earnings in the upcoming financial results season.

The main board activity remained dull whereas hefty buying was witnessed in third-tier stocks, said the brokerage. Investors resorted to across-the-board buying in the last trading hour, causing the market to close in the green zone.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 46,484.43 points, up 318.93 points or 0.69 per cent from a day ago.

The trading volume increased 4.3pc to 494.9 million shares while the traded value went down 5.4pc to $64.3m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Cnergyico PK Ltd (99.12m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (36.94m shares), Flying Cement Ltd (33.86m shares), TeleCard Ltd (32.97m shares) and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (22.78m shares).

Sectors that contributed the highest number of points to the benchmark index included fertiliser (76.25 points), refinery (60.38 points), cement (58.79 points), chemical (37.9 points) and investment banking (18.04 points).

Shares contributing most positively to the index included Engro Corporation Ltd (63.38 points), Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd (45.4 points), Cnergyico PK Ltd (37.11 points), Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (24.04 points) and Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd (13.64 points). Stocks that contributed most negatively to the index included Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (17.57 points), Meezan Bank Ltd (14.36 points), Bank Alfalah Ltd (11.67 points), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (8.07 points) and Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (7.17 points).

Shares that increased the most in percentage terms were Cnergyico PK Ltd (16.18pc), National Refinery Ltd (7.5pc), Attock Refinery Ltd (7.49pc), Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd (7.49pc) and Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd (5.58pc).

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Army’s step back

Military has had a pernicious habit of political meddling throughout the brief and interrupted history of Pakistan’s democracy.
15 Apr, 2022

Vicious cycle

A PREDICTABLE ‘cleaning of the Augean stables’ is taking place at law-enforcement agencies — as is wont to...
15 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka meltdown

THE economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened. The country’s central bank has said that foreign debt...
Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...