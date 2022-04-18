DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 18, 2022

MQM-P demands judicial probe into ‘Lettergate’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 18, 2022 - Updated April 18, 2022 11:22am

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Sunday called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to set up a judicial commission to probe into the ‘Lettergate’ scandal.

Speaking at an Iftar-dinner in Liaquatabad, MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said that he would not take a minute to withdraw his support for the newly-elected prime minister if the ‘Lettergate’ conspiracy was proved.

He also announced that his party would be with former prime minister Imran Khan, if the international conspiracy behind his ouster was proved.

“Let me make it very clear that if the conspiracy is proved, our party will no more be in the parliament, but in the streets to protest with you [Imran Khan],” he said.

“But I also ask you that you have to prove your claims. You can’t just get away raising a piece of paper that you are a victim of an international conspiracy. A judicial commission must be set up where Imran Khan should prove his claim.”

However, he also questioned the performance of Imran Khan as a prime minister and alleged that he had failed to meet all his promises he had made with the MQM-P.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2022

MQM AND PML N
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
T-man
Apr 18, 2022 11:35am
Too little too late.
Reply Recommend 0
SMD
Apr 18, 2022 11:51am
MQM has lost the support of Karachietes. IK jalsa at Karachi says it all
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Missing cabinet

We now have a situation where two key coalition partners are sending signals that they may not be part of the new cabinet.
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Toshakhana saga

GIFTS sometimes come with a political price tag, and the change in government has opened a new chapter in the...
18 Apr, 2022

Al Aqsa attack

THE appalling Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa mosque premises on Friday morning deserves to be condemned in the ...
17 Apr, 2022

Lawmakers or lawbreakers?

WHAT happened inside the Punjab Assembly on Saturday was nothing less than a brazen attack on the Constitution,...
Updated 17 Apr, 2022

PM, not CM

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has declared that he intends to work at ‘Pakistan speed’ which is a reference to...
17 Apr, 2022

Momentous loss

IT will be difficult to fill the vacuum left behind by Bilquis Edhi, who passed away on Friday. Aptly referred to as...