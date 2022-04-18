MQM-P demands judicial probe into ‘Lettergate’

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Sunday called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to set up a judicial commission to probe into the ‘Lettergate’ scandal.

Speaking at an Iftar-dinner in Liaquatabad, MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi said that he would not take a minute to withdraw his support for the newly-elected prime minister if the ‘Lettergate’ conspiracy was proved.

He also announced that his party would be with former prime minister Imran Khan, if the international conspiracy behind his ouster was proved.

“Let me make it very clear that if the conspiracy is proved, our party will no more be in the parliament, but in the streets to protest with you [Imran Khan],” he said.

“But I also ask you that you have to prove your claims. You can’t just get away raising a piece of paper that you are a victim of an international conspiracy. A judicial commission must be set up where Imran Khan should prove his claim.”

However, he also questioned the performance of Imran Khan as a prime minister and alleged that he had failed to meet all his promises he had made with the MQM-P.

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2022