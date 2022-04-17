Punjab police register case against people who attacked PA Deputy Speaker Mazari

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday registered a case against unidentified people for torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members of the assembly.

According to the FIR, some unidentified members of the Punjab Assembly attacked the deputy speaker with kicks and fists when he entered the house to run proceedings of the assembly.

The attackers also injured some MPAs and they could be identified through CCTV footage of the assembly.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the state.

