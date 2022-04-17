DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab police register case against people who attacked PA Deputy Speaker Mazari

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 17, 2022 - Updated April 17, 2022 08:37am
A file photo of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari. — Photo courtesy Facebook

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday registered a case against unidentified people for torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members of the assembly.

According to the FIR, some unidentified members of the Punjab Assembly attacked the deputy speaker with kicks and fists when he entered the house to run proceedings of the assembly.

The attackers also injured some MPAs and they could be identified through CCTV footage of the assembly.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code on behalf of the state.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2022

Comments (1)
AinOther
Apr 17, 2022 08:51am
Now that's curious, they can't identify the assailants within the closed door of an assembly. There are fair chances then they won't be able to identify the speaker who was also attacked in the same room. Blind at will.
