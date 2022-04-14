DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2022

Teacher killed as bomb goes off in Bajaur

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 14, 2022 - Updated April 14, 2022 10:06am

BAJAUR: A government schoolteacher was killed in a roadside blast in Mamond tehsil here on Wednesday morning.

Rescue 1122 personnel and local residents said the incident occurred in Badan area at about 8am.

A bomb planted along the road exploded in the area, leaving Mufti Shafiullah, 42, seriously injured, the villagers said, adding that the victim was on the way to school when the blast occurred.

They said that the victim was an Arabic teacher in the government high school, Badan.

People shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, where the doctors pronounced him dead, a rescue official said.

The residents said that Shafiullah was also an activist of JUI-F. No one claimed responsibility for the incident.

The police believed that it could be an act of terrorism.

District police officer Abdul Samad Khan said that they had launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause behind the blast.

The preliminary investigation, however, suggests that it may be an act of terrorism because such incidents had also occurred in the same area in the past, he said, adding an official of former Bajaur Levies Force was killed in a blast in the same area some five years ago.

Mr Samad said that an FIR had been registered against the unidentified assailants, adding that a search operation was also under way to trace them.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...
Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...