Man ‘linked to TTP’ arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected militant belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was arrested in the Gizri area on Wednesday, police said.

They said in a joint raid carried out by an intelligence agency and the Gizri police Sher Daraz alias Sher Khan Malik, said to be an important member of the banned outfit who was involved in major acts of terrorism in the country, was taken into custody.

During initial investigations, the suspect disclosed that he was also involved in armed attacks on FC and army personnel.

“He revealed that he had worked with five major commanders of the TTP,” said an official.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2022