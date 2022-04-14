DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 14, 2022

Man ‘linked to TTP’ arrested in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 14, 2022 - Updated April 14, 2022 10:10am

KARACHI: A suspected militant belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was arrested in the Gizri area on Wednesday, police said.

They said in a joint raid carried out by an intelligence agency and the Gizri police Sher Daraz alias Sher Khan Malik, said to be an important member of the banned outfit who was involved in major acts of terrorism in the country, was taken into custody.

During initial investigations, the suspect disclosed that he was also involved in armed attacks on FC and army personnel.

“He revealed that he had worked with five major commanders of the TTP,” said an official.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...
Updated 13 Apr, 2022

PTI’s poor choice

Resigning from NA en masse, party has left the field open for its political opponents to do as they please.
13 Apr, 2022

Another TTP attack

IN yet another deadly attack, militants targeted a police van in Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan, on Monday. Five ...
13 Apr, 2022

Communalism shifts gear

COMMUNAL violence against Muslims has flared up again in India. There’s a method in the madness as usual. ...