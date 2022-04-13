DAWN.COM Logo

‘PML-N groups’ clash, resort to aerial fire during celebrations

Irfanul HaqPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 10:29am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Two groups allegedly backed by local leaders of now ruling PML-N clashed with each other on Monday night while celebrating the election of party president Shahbaz Sharif to the office of prime minister, with some of their members resorting to aerial firing.

Interestingly, the whole episode, including aerial firing happened in front of the main gate of the City A-Division police station, but police did not bother to intervene.

Later, a video clip uploaded on social media showed more than a dozen men in a rural area, carrying clubs and using abusive language, taking their rivals hostage in a car.

As per local sources, the fight broke out on Monday night when a group of PML-N supporters [Adil Aziz group] led by party’s former MNA Mian Imtiaz Ahmed’s son Ahmed Imtiaz, reached the city bridge to celebrate the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the premier.

Despite proximity A Division police look other way

The supporters from Adil Aziz group were chanting slogans and delivering speeches, when some men of rival Asif Pathan-Dhako Shah group also reached there.

The sources say soon a quarrel erupted between the two side and some men belonging to Adil Aziz group allegedly started aerial firing creating panic among the motorists crossing the bridge.

Those resorting to aerial firing also broke cameras and mobile phones of some local journalists who were recording the incident. Though the incident happened in front of the city’s main police station, no policeman bothered to intervene.

Finally, late on Monday night, City A division police registered an FIR (No 219/22) against Mubashir Shah, Shehbaz Shah, Naik Muhammad and some unidentified persons on the complaint of Muhammad Hasan under sections 337H(2), 506/B, 427, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code.

According to some PML-N leaders, Adil Aziz group is supported by Ahmed Imtiaz, while Asif Pathan-Dhako Shah group is backed by a local party leader, Sardar Zafar Tareen.

District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Zia told Dawn that the groups who fought and resorted to firing did not belong to any political party.

He said the rival groups comprised some local goons who had also been fighting with each other in the past. He said police were conducting raids to arrest the suspects nominated in the FIR.

The DPO claimed the police were present when the groups were celebrating. However, the suspects who suddenly resorted to firing, “somehow managed to escape”. He also claimed that the video clips showing some persons being taken hostage in a car were of a past incident.

The DPO denied the groups were backed by Ahmed Imtiaz and Zafar Tareen, respectively. He said following the quarrel the elders of both groups mediated and reconciled them.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2022

