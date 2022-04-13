DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz to visit Quaid’s mazar, Muttahida office today

Imran AyubPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 10:13am

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit to pay his respect to the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, meet key members of the Sindh government and visit Bahadurabad headquarters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

A brief statement shared by the PM House said that the prime minister would spend a busy day in the metropolis.

“The prime minister along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam. The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country,” it said, adding that he would also visit Chief Minister House, where he will chair a consultative meeting on development projects.

A statement issued by the MQM-P said that the PM would also visit its Bahadurabad headquarters.

The fresh visit of the prime minister renews hopes in Karachiites for some sustainable development in the country’s business capital.

In August 2021, the younger Sharif, then leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, spoke his heart out about his plans for Karachi and came up with a sort of calculation for city rebuilding, development and restoring its status as the financial capital.

“The federal government would have to pump in more money every year for Karachi than what is allocated by the Sindh government in its annual budget for the city’s development. And this cycle should continue for 15 or maybe 20 years. Then we would be able to fix this city’s problems,” he had said in a candid conversation with journalists during his last visit to the metropolis.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2022

